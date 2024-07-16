LPL Financial Welcomes Technology Leader Sid Vyas as CTO of Infrastructure and Operations

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the addition of Sushil “Sid” Vyas as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Infrastructure and Operations. In his role, Vyas will oversee the stability and reliability of LPL’s operating platforms. He reports to Greg Gates, Managing Director, Chief Technology and Information Officer, and is based at LPL’s Fort Mill campus in South Carolina.



Vyas joins LPL from Mizuho Americas where he most recently served as chief technology officer of Mizuho America Services. He brings more than 25 years of experience in successfully leading and transforming technology organizations within large financial institutions, driving global strategy and delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions that provide competitive advantages. Prior to Mizuho, Vyas spent 20 years at Wells Fargo and its legacy companies in various technology leadership positions.

“Welcoming Sid to the team underscores our commitment to advancing our technology leadership,” Gates said. “In an era where advanced platform protections and operational precision are increasingly crucial, Sid’s distinguished leadership in managing risk platforms, driving agile transformations, leading technology delivery teams and overseeing cloud migrations uniquely positions him to enhance and safeguard our platforms. His addition not only demonstrates LPL’s ability to attract top technology talent, but also supports our strategic focus on delivering advisors and institutions a world-class operating platform.”



“I’m honored to join the skilled technology team at LPL and a Fortune 500 company at the forefront of technology innovation in financial services,” said Vyas. “At LPL, the commitment to reliability, resiliency and data security isn't just a policy—it’s a cornerstone. As we continue to grow and evolve, my focus will be on leading our efforts to streamline processes, mitigate risk and enhance the performance of our technology platforms. I am excited to contribute to a future-ready firm that prioritizes the technology experience of its advisors, institutions and investors.”

Vyas holds the Series 99 registration, along with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rajasthan in India and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor firms nationwide.



At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business.

