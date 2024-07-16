MediaAlpha To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with passcode 3956918.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com .

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com