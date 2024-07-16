Global Operators Join MEF’s Board to Lead Strategic NaaS Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global consortium of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the results of its recently concluded 2024-2025 Board of Directors elections. The newly appointed Board, a diverse group of service and technology visionaries includes new representatives from BT Business and Telekom Deutschland, and is poised to lead MEF’s ongoing transformation focused on advancing an automated Network-as-a-Service ecosystem. Their collective expertise will drive the development of a global interoperable framework to enable service providers to innovate and scale their offerings rapidly.

MEF 2024-2025 Board of Directors

Debika Bhattacharya, Chair; Chief Technology Officer, Verizon Business

Franck Morales, Secretary; Senior Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, Orange Wholesale International

Bob Victor, Treasurer; Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Colin Bannon, Chief Technology Officer, BT Business

Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF

Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect by PCCW Global

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft

Silke Hoesch, Senior Vice President Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management, Sparkle

Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Product & Pricing, AT&T Business

Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Technology & Innovation, Colt

Dave Ward, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

MEF Officers

Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

Daniel Bar-Lev, Chief Product Officer, MEF

Sunil Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, MEF

"We're excited to welcome these industry trailblazers to MEF's Board of Directors," said Nan Chen, CEO, MEF. "Their diverse expertise and innovative perspectives will be crucial as we advance our global digital transformation agenda and focus on automating the full lifecycle of multi-provider NaaS services. This new leadership brings fresh perspectives that will accelerate network innovation and strengthen MEF's ability to power the digital economy through collaborative, standards-based solutions."

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

