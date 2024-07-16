Assessment of the Global Market for Climate Resilient Technologies, 2018 to 2031 - 3M, TerraFuse, and ClimateAI Dominating the Industry; Projected to Surpass $71 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Resilient Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the study, the market is expected to grow from a value of $19.56 billion in 2024 to $71.34 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 20.3%.

The growing recognition of the severe impacts of climate change has created an urgent need for effective solutions. Extreme weather events, ecosystem disruptions, and rising temperatures are prompting immediate action. Climate resilient technologies offer innovative and sustainable approaches to mitigate these challenges, driving their adoption and market growth.



Stringent Regulations Governing Carbon Emissions



Governments worldwide are implementing policies and regulations to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. These measures include renewable energy targets, carbon pricing mechanisms, and building codes promoting energy efficiency. Such policies create a favorable market environment for climate resilient technologies as businesses and individuals seek compliance and incentives.



Public Demand for Climate Action



Increasing public awareness of climate change is driving demand for action and solutions. Citizens are advocating for sustainable options, prompting businesses and policymakers to prioritize climate resilience. This public support fosters a favorable environment for adopting climate resilient technologies.



Innovative Advancements and Technological Expertise



The United States, with its strong foundation in research and innovation, is at the forefront of developing and advancing climate resilient technologies. Renowned universities, national laboratories, and private sector R&D facilities contribute to this intellectual capital. The government's commitment to achieving a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 further supports the adoption of these technologies.



Impact of Climate Change on Infrastructure and Communities



The increasing frequency and severity of weather events, such as hurricanes, floods, and heat waves, pose significant risks to infrastructure, communities, and economies. Climate resilient technologies are designed to help withstand and recover from these climate-related risks. As awareness of climate change impacts grows, there is a rising demand for resilience solutions to protect assets, ensure business continuity, and safeguard human lives.



Social Expectations and Corporate Responsibility



Communities, businesses, and individuals are increasingly demanding sustainable and resilient practices. The reputation and brand value of organizations are influenced by their commitment to climate resilience. Meeting social expectations requires adopting resilience solutions that protect people, assets, and the environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2023

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.7.1. World Economic Projections

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

3.1. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, by Solution, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2031

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Climate Resilience Solutions

3.1.1.2. Services

3.1.1.2.1. Integration & Implementation

3.1.1.2.2. Consulting Services

3.1.1.2.3. Support & Maintenance

3.2. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, by Enterprise Size, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2031

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Small Offices (1 to 9 Employees)

3.2.1.2. Small Enterprises (10 to 99 Employees)

3.2.1.3. Medium-sized Enterprises (100 to 499 Employees)

3.2.1.4. Large Enterprises (500 to 999 Employees)

3.2.1.5. Very Large Enterprises (1,000+ Employees)

3.3. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, by Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2031

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Agriculture

3.3.1.1.1. Sustainable Farming

3.3.1.1.2. Crop Yield/Health Stability

3.3.1.1.3. Agriculture Research

3.3.1.1.4. Livestock Monitoring

3.3.1.1.5. Water Management

3.3.1.1.6. Soil Management

3.3.1.1.7. Others

3.3.1.2. Energy & Utilities

3.3.1.2.1. GHG Emissions

3.3.1.2.2. Weather Monitoring

3.3.1.2.3. Smart Grid Optimization

3.3.1.2.4. Power Generation & Distribution

3.3.1.2.5. Renewable Energy

3.3.1.3. Others

3.4. Global Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2018 - 2031

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

5. Europe Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

6. Asia Pacific Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

7. Latin America Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

8. Middle East & Africa Climate Resilient Technologies Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. By Solution vs By Enterprise Size Heat map

9.2. Manufacturer vs By Enterprise Size Heatmap

9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Company Profiles

9.5.1. 3M

9.5.2. TerraFuse, Inc.

9.5.3. ClimateAi, Inc.

9.5.4. Climavision

9.5.5. Challenergy Inc.

9.5.6. Arup Group Limited

9.5.7. Kingspan Group

9.5.8. Saint-Gobain Group

9.5.9. Gro Intelligence, Inc.

9.5.10. Nephila Capital Ltd.

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hzs26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.