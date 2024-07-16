SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Whole Earth Brands

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE LLC.



You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/whole-earth-brands

On February 13, 2024, Whole Earth Brands announced that it had entered a deal to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE. Under the terms of the deal, Whole Earth Brands shareholders will receive $4.875 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for shares of common stock. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' price targets averaged $5.25 per share.

If you are a shareholder of Whole Earth Brands and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

