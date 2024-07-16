Malaysia Telecom Tower Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2032

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Telecom Tower Infrastructure Market, By Tower Type, By Installation, By Fuel type, By Ownership, By Technology, By Application: By Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Set to Reach US$ 102 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.04%



The Malaysia Telecom Tower Infrastructure Market is on a strong growth trajectory, with a market value of USD 0.047 billion in 2023 and an anticipated CAGR of 14.04% from 2024 to 2032. This market comprises the physical structures that support telecom antennas and other communication technologies, crucial for the expanding digital connectivity across Malaysia. As the demand for mobile and internet services increases, so does the need for robust telecom infrastructure, including towers capable of supporting the latest wireless technology.



Several factors are propelling the market's growth, including the rapid expansion of mobile connectivity and the introduction of new technologies like 5G. Investments in digital infrastructure by major telecom players, government initiatives to enhance broadband coverage, and urbanization are increasing the number of telecom towers. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) necessitate enhanced and widespread telecom infrastructure to support continuous connectivity.



Growth Influencers:



The growth of the Malaysia Telecom Tower Infrastructure Market is driven by multiple compelling factors, each underpinned by robust statistical evidence that illustrates the burgeoning demand for advanced telecommunications infrastructure.



Firstly, the push towards 5G technology is a substantial influencer. Malaysia's commitment to 5G rollout necessitates extensive infrastructure upgrades, evident from the government's projection to cover 80% of the population by 2024 with 5G services. This shift towards 5G is supported by data that shows a stark increase in mobile data usage - an average Malaysian mobile user's data consumption spiked by over 70% from 2021 to 2023, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).



Secondly, the government's Jendela initiative aims to propel the country towards extensive 4G coverage and readiness for 5G, mandating significant enhancements in telecom infrastructure. This initiative is critical as it targets to provide 100Mbps broadband speed to more than 90% of populated areas by 2025. With the current broadband penetration rate at about 94.7% and mobile penetration even higher, the need for robust telecom tower infrastructure is evident to avoid network congestion and ensure reliable service delivery.



Moreover, the growing urbanization rate, which stands at approximately 76.6% as of 2023, further amplifies the demand for telecom towers. Urban centers, with their dense populations and high internet traffic, necessitate a dense network of towers and small cells to maintain service quality. To accommodate this, telecom operators and infrastructure providers like edotco have planned significant investments, with an announcement to erect over 1,000 new towers across Malaysia by the end of 2024, particularly targeting urban and underserved areas.



These statistics not only underline the rapid growth and expansion needs of the telecom sector in Malaysia but also highlight the strategic initiatives and investments required to cater to the evolving digital landscape, driven by increased data usage, government initiatives, and urban development pressures. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth trajectory of the telecom tower infrastructure market in Malaysia, ensuring it remains a vital component in the nation's digital expansion strategy.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the Malaysia Telecom Tower Infrastructure Market is highly concentrated, with major players like EDOTCO Group Sdn Bhd, Edge Point Towers SDN BHD, YTL Corp. Berhad, Telekom Malaysia, and OCK Group Berhad dominating nearly 60.67% of the market. This oligopolistic market structure allows these large companies to exert significant control over pricing and service standards within the industry.



EDOTCO Group Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Axiata, stands out as the leading tower company in Malaysia. It not only provides a wide range of tower services including co-locations, built-to-suit solutions, and maintenance but also extends into energy and transmission solutions. This comprehensive service offering enhances their market hold and customer retention.



Mergers and acquisitions are common strategic moves among the top players, aiming to expand their market reach and service capabilities. These companies often acquire smaller local players to extend their geographic presence and enhance their service portfolio. For example, the acquisition of local brands helps companies like Telekom Malaysia to consolidate their market position and tap into niche segments.



This competitive behavior ensures that the leading companies maintain a stronghold on the market while continuing to innovate and adapt to the evolving technological landscape, thus sustaining their significant market shares.



Report Insights:

The market is forecasted to reach USD 0.102 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.04% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced telecom services and the expansion of mobile connectivity in Malaysia.

The rapid deployment of 5G technology is a significant growth driver. The Malaysian government's aim to cover 80% of the population with 5G by 2024 necessitates extensive infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of new towers equipped for 5G capabilities.

Programs like the Jendela initiative, which seeks to enhance broadband coverage to over 90% of populated areas with speeds of 100Mbps by 2025, and the push for national connectivity improvements, are crucial in driving the development of telecom infrastructure.

With Malaysia's urbanization rate at 76.6%, there is a high demand for effective and widespread telecom infrastructure in urban areas. This necessitates a dense network of telecom towers, especially in city centers where space is limited, making rooftop installations and small cell solutions increasingly important.

There is a notable shift from non-renewable to renewable energy sources in powering telecom towers, influenced by sustainability goals and government policies promoting green energy. This transition is expected to gain momentum, with renewable energy projected to have the highest growth rate in the tower power source segment between 2024 and 2032.

Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

Common Tower Technologies SDN

Edge Point Towers SDN BHD

EDOTCO Group Sdn Bhd

ITMAX System Berhad

OCK Group Berhad

OPCOM Holdings Berhad

PDC Telecommunications Services Sdn Bhd

Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd

Tele structure Industries Sdn Bhd

Telekom Malaysia

Telesites S.A.B de C.V.

Teleflow Corp. Sdn Bhd

YTL Corp. Berhad

Segment Overview:



By Tower Type

Guyed Towers

Monopole Towers

Lattice Towers

Stealth Towers

By Installation

Rooftop

Ground Based

By Fuel Type

Renewable

Non-Renewable

By Ownership

Operator Owned

Joint Venture

independent Tower Companies

By Technology

2G

3G

4G

5G

By Application

Mobile Communications

Broadband and Internet

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvdbmy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.