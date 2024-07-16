Levelle Nutrition is 2024 recipient of Non-GMO Project’s Equity Transfer

Bellingham, Wash., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project announced today that Levelle Nutrition is the latest recipient in its Equitable Transfer Program (ETP), now in its third round. The initiative, launched by the Project in 2023, is designed to foster equity and inclusion within the natural products industry, and provides vital financial support to Black, Indigenous, multi-racial and people of color (BIMPOC)-led brands. Past recipients include Tiffin Asha and Morenita Foods .

Starting July 1, 2024, brands in the natural products industry have the opportunity to apply for financial support to cover or offset the costs associated with Non-GMO Project verification. During this round, the Project is transferring $10,000 total to BIMPOC-led brands, double the amount of previous rounds.

“The Non-GMO Project recognizes that our food system was built on, and continues to perpetuate, racial inequity. We view it as a collective, ongoing responsibility to reconcile this injustice with action,” said Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. “In that light, I’m pleased to share that we are deepening our commitment to reach more BIMPOC-led food companies by significantly increasing the Equity Transfer Program.”

The latest ETP recipient Levelle Nutrition is a sports nutrition company based in Upstate New York. Levelle started as a graduate school-turned-passion project after co-founders Dr. Linda Alvarez and Stephanie Schrauth interviewed 100 female endurance athletes and discovered a gap in the marketplace for clean sports nutrition products specifically for women.

In fact, less than 2.5% of all sports nutrition products are designed for women. Recognizing that sports nutrition isn't one-size-fits-all, they founded Levelle on the belief that women's bodies perform better with food formulated specifically for their physiology.

“As the founder of a company addressing the needs of an often ignored customer base, I truly feel seen, heard and acknowledged and am thankful for such an incredible opportunity," said co-founder Dr. Alvarez.

Levelle Nutrition used the Equitable Transfer Program funds to cover the cost of Non-GMO Project verification, which it has successfully completed for its three energy gels. All three vegan gels are made with low and moderate glycemic index and real-food ingredients, to provide a steady state of energy. New packaging featuring the Butterfly label is expected to launch later this summer.

Learn more or submit an application for the next round of funding for the Non-GMO Project’s Equitable Transfer Program , now open through July 31, 2024.

###

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth through its Non-GMO Project Verified seal and the new Food Integrity Collective . The Project’s seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

About Levelle Nutrition

Levelle Nutrition is on a mission to revolutionize women’s sports nutrition by providing clean-label, high quality, and delicious products formulated for the female physiology. With a commitment to empowering women at every stage of life, Levelle Nutrition aims to redefine the landscape of sports nutrition for women, offering products that are both effective and enjoyable. Learn more at www.levellenutrition.com.

Attachment