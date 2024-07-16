Global Ground Coffee Industry Analysis 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Sustainable and Ethically Sourced Coffee, Premiumization, & Innovations in Flavor and Packaging Influencing the Landscape

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Coffee Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type Coverage, Application Coverage, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global ground coffee market is projected to expand from US$13.4 billion in 2023 to US$19.5 billion by 2030, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The global ground coffee market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increasing consumer demand for premium coffee experiences and sustainable sourcing practices.

The ground coffee market is characterized by a mix of global giants and regional players vying for market share. Key companies such as Nestle, J.M. Smucker, and Starbucks dominate with their extensive product portfolios and strong brand recognition. Additionally, smaller specialty coffee roasters and boutique brands offer unique flavor profiles and artisanal blends, contributing to market diversity. Intense competition drives innovation, branding strategies, and market segmentation to cater to diverse consumer preferences.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Ethically Sourced Coffee - The trend towards sustainability is a significant driver of the ground coffee market. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmentally friendly practices, fair trade, and transparency in the coffee supply chain. This shift is compelling companies to adopt sustainable and ethical sourcing methods, boosting market growth.

Increasing Coffee Consumption - The global rise in coffee consumption is another critical factor. As more consumers embrace coffee culture, the demand for ground coffee products is on the rise. The appreciation for coffee's aroma, flavor, and caffeine boost, coupled with the growing coffee shop culture, is driving market expansion and creating new growth opportunities.

Premiumization of Coffee - The trend of premiumization is significantly impacting the ground coffee market. Consumers are seeking high-quality, artisanal coffee experiences, which is fueling demand for gourmet and specialty coffee blends. Companies are responding by innovating and offering premium products, as consumers show a willingness to pay for superior quality.

Innovations in Flavor and Packaging - Innovations in flavor and packaging are key drivers of the ground coffee market. Companies are enticing consumers with diverse taste experiences and convenient packaging formats. Unique flavor profiles, creative blends, and attractive packaging designs are catering to evolving consumer preferences, driving product differentiation and market growth.

Market Challenges

Environmental Impact - The environmental impact of coffee production, including deforestation, water usage, and carbon emissions, poses significant challenges to the ground coffee market. Consumers are becoming more aware of these issues and demanding more sustainable and ethically sourced coffee products. Meeting these demands requires significant investments in sustainable farming practices and supply chain transparency, which can increase production costs.

Competition from Alternative Beverages - The ground coffee market faces stiff competition from alternative beverages such as energy drinks, herbal teas, and specialty juices. This competition requires the coffee industry to emphasize its unique selling points, such as health benefits, sustainability, and convenience, to retain its consumer base.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Sustainable Sourcing - Sustainable sourcing practices are becoming increasingly important in the ground coffee market. This includes sourcing beans from certified organic farms, implementing shade-grown methods, and supporting initiatives that promote environmental conservation and community development in coffee-producing regions.

Digitalization - Digitalization is transforming the ground coffee market with advancements like online sales platforms, personalized subscription services, and IoT-enabled coffee machines. These innovations streamline purchasing, offer customized experiences, and provide data-driven insights into consumer preferences, enhancing convenience and connectivity.

Flavor Innovation - Flavor innovation is crucial for catering to diverse consumer preferences. Companies are experimenting with different bean varieties, roasting techniques, and flavor additives to create distinctive and memorable coffee experiences that appeal to discerning coffee enthusiasts.

Regional Market Leaders

North America - North America holds the largest market share in the ground coffee market. The region's strong coffee culture and high coffee consumption rates are driven by a large population of coffee enthusiasts and widespread coffee consumption habits. Major coffee brands, extensive distribution networks, and a well-established coffee shop culture contribute to North America's market dominance. Additionally, North American consumers prioritize convenience and quality, leading to a preference for ground coffee products that offer consistent flavor profiles and brewing convenience.

Asia Pacific - The Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate significant growth in the ground coffee market through 2030. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and evolving coffee consumption habits are driving market expansion. The region's diverse Analysis presents opportunities for market penetration, and the growing cafe culture is propelling demand for specialty coffee products.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Death Wish Coffee Company

Starbucks

Folgers Coffee

Jo Coffee Royal Kona

Hills Bros. Coffee

Red Thread

Kicking Horse Coffee

Peet's Coffee

Nestle S.A.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Lavazza Group

By Type:

Drip Ground Coffee

Classic Roast Ground Coffee

Sumatra Ground Coffee

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Insecticides

Pesticides

By Geographic Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

