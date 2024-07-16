Acentra Health Names Ryan Bosch, MD, as Executive Vice President, Chief Health and Informatics Officer

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, announced today that Ryan Bosch, MD, FACP, has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Health and Informatics Officer (CHIO), effective June 17, 2024. In this newly created role, Bosch will oversee the strategic development and implementation of clinically based practices into the company’s products and solutions to enhance patient care and operational efficiency, with a focus on advancing social determinants of health (SDOH) and behavioral health (BH) initiatives.



A practicing board-certified internal medicine physician and career healthcare executive, Bosch brings over two decades of industry experience and is a recognized expert in harnessing socio-clinical analytics to deliver health equity across all lines of business. Before joining Acentra Health as CHIO, Bosch served as President and Chief Health Information Officer of Socially Determined, a social risk analytics company he cofounded that helps organizations use SDOH data to drive better health outcomes and deliver greater operational efficiency in value-based care. Prior to that position, Bosch served as Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for Inova Health System, Northern Virginia’s largest nonprofit healthcare system, where he oversaw the enterprise implementation of its Epic electronic health record system and led the enterprise informatics team.

“I am delighted that Dr. Bosch has joined Acentra Health,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “I had the privilege of working with Dr. Bosch previously during our time together at Inova Health System. He brings a combination of clinical, analytics, public health, policy, and large health systems implementation experience to Acentra Health, all of which are critical to our mission of improving health outcomes for the priority populations served by our clients.”

Since 2020, Bosch has served in a consulting role for Acentra Health as a member of its Health Advisory Board. Additionally, Bosch has authored numerous articles and whitepapers on SDOH and served as a contributing member of the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) SDOH Task Force, where he helped publish its Social Determinants of Health Guide.

“As part of our vision to be the vital partner for health solutions in the public sector, we made a commitment to evolve the Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) market into one that is clinically driven,” said Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer, Acentra Health. “Dr. Bosch’s medical experience and successful track record helping organizations use clinical data to drive equitable outcomes around social determinants of health will be critical in helping us deliver clinically focused solutions that address our clients’ most pressing needs.”

“From my vantage point as an Acentra Health Advisory Board member, I watched this company evolve into one uniquely suited to help government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes through data-driven insights,” said Bosch. “Now as CHIO, I am excited to apply a whole patient/whole population approach to further strengthen Acentra Health’s solutions to address the growing demand for digital disease management, behavioral health solutions, and overall health equity.”

Bosch earned both his bachelor’s degree (chemistry) and medical doctor degree from the University of Virginia. He also holds an MBA in healthcare informatics from George Washington University. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an operational flight surgeon for 11 years, leaving the military after achieving the rank of Major.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95201f8-7cac-4b8f-8afe-71250823aea2