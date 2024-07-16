IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2024

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 8th to 12th  2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/07/2024FR00102591506 650111,0282XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/07/2024FR00102591502 700110,9397CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/07/2024FR0010259150350111,1231TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/07/2024FR0010259150300111,2180AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/07/2024FR00102591504 900109,7478XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/07/2024FR00102591502 100109,6744CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/07/2024FR00102591505 382108,6341XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/07/2024FR00102591502 000108,7151CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/07/2024FR00102591501 487110,1258XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/07/2024FR0010259150299110,1107CEUX
   TOTAL26 168 109,9431 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28_2024