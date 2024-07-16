IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 8th to 12th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 650
|111,0282
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 700
|110,9397
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|350
|111,1231
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|300
|111,2180
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 900
|109,7478
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 100
|109,6744
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 382
|108,6341
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|108,7151
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 487
|110,1258
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|299
|110,1107
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|26 168
|109,9431
Attachment