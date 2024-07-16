Federal Publications Seminars Launches Two New Certificate Programs: Artificial Intelligence for Government Contractors and Leadership Institute

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Publications Seminars® (FPS), the nation’s premier provider of federal contractor training for more than 65 years, is excited to announce the launch of two new certificate programs: the Artificial Intelligence for Government Contractors Certificate and the Leadership Institute Certificate. These programs will equip professionals in the government contracting sector with cutting-edge AI knowledge and advanced leadership skills.



“As the landscape of government contracting continues to evolve, it’s imperative that professionals in this field stay ahead of the curve. The introduction of our two new certificate programs reflects our commitment to providing innovative, relevant education for federal contracting professionals,” says Andy King, FPS president. “The Artificial Intelligence for Government Contractors Certificate is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the increasingly complex world of AI. Similarly, our Leadership Institute Certificate aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders in government contracting.”

Artificial Intelligence for Government Contractors Certificate

The AI certificate is designed to help professionals understand the use, impact and complexities of AI, a new and evolving technology. As AI enhances productivity, efficiency and innovation, FPS will keep expanding its offerings to include new courses that integrate AI into government contracting improvement initiatives. The certification courses will include:

AI Guidance from the U.S. Government – A Briefing on the New EU AI Act

Disinformation and Deepfakes in AI – Technology Basics

IT Acquisition – Software Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

The New NIST Risk Management Framework on AI – It is AIl about the Data

The Semiconductor Industry and Electronic CHIPS – Your AI Strategies

Leadership Institute Certificate

This certificate combines deep federal contracting insights with top-tier leadership training in an intensive six-session format. It is designed to not only enhance skills, but transform leadership capabilities in critical areas, including:

Strategic and Critical Thinking

Conflict Resolution: The “Chicken Soup” for Organizations

Coaching and Team Leadership

Presentation Skills and Effective Communication Practices

Contract Management

Problem-Solving to Achieve Sustainable Solutions

“Our new AI and leadership certificates are unique programs that enhance our clients’ depth of knowledge on critical subjects facing the government contracting industry,” states Todd Hatherly, director of content and strategic relations.

The benefits to certificate program participants include enhanced career opportunities and professional growth, recognition and validation of expertise and networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders. All FPS certificate programs are included in an FPS OnePass subscription. See https://fedpubseminars.com/subscription/ for more information.

Visit https://www.fedpubseminars.com/Certificates/ for more on the certificate programs or call 888.494.3696.

ABOUT FEDERAL PUBLICATIONS SEMINARS

FPS is proud to announce the launch of two new certificate programs: the Artificial Intelligence for Government Contractors Certificate and the Leadership Institute Certificate. These programs equip professionals with the specialized skills needed to thrive in the evolving government contracting environment. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.fedpubseminars.com/ or call 888.494.3696. Follow FPS on social channels for the latest updates, class notifications and promotions: @fedpubseminars.

