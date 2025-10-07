FPS Launches FPS Compass: Enterprise Compliance and Learning Platform Built for Government Contracting Readiness

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Publications Seminars® (FPS), the nation’s premier provider of federal contractor training for more than 65 years, proudly announces the launch of FPS Compass™, an enterprise-grade learning and compliance platform designed to redefine organizational readiness across the federal contracting life cycle.

“Government contracting has changed. So have we,” says Andy King, president of FPS. “Training and learning are discretionary. Compliance is necessary. With FPS Compass, we deliver compliance confidence, organizational readiness and scalable enterprise learning, giving organizations the tools to navigate today’s challenges, seize tomorrow’s opportunities and transform in step with the ever-changing compliance landscape. Your readiness is our mission, and FPS is committed to being not just an education provider, but a strategic partner in your success.”

This year alone, government contractors have faced sweeping executive orders, revolutionary FAR changes, unprecedented tariffs and shifting global trade dynamics. With these developments, compliance has become more than a box to check; it’s now an operational imperative.

FPS Compass was built for our customers, by our customers to meet these challenges head-on. Unlike generic learning platforms, FPS Compass integrates courses, webinars and curated resources into a compliance-first enterprise solution. Organizations can now:

Achieve Organizational Compliance Confidence: Streamline adherence to FAR 2.0 and other federal requirements.

Ensure Compliance at the Individual Level: Confirm every employee meets individual compliance and knowledge goals, be that fulfilling mandatory professional licensure and certification requirements or completing organization and role-specific trainings.

Enhance Organizational Readiness: Equip teams with the knowledge and tools to perform at the highest standard.

Scale Enterprise Learning: Train employees efficiently across multiple teams and departments.

Gain Risk Intelligence: Proactively identify and mitigate compliance and operational risks.





“FPS is excited to bring this new platform to the industry,” adds King. “FPS Compass puts thousands of compliance resources and learning assets directly at the fingertips of contractors and their partners—supporting every stage of the federal contracting life cycle. FPS is the only provider delivering full coverage across capture, compliance and performance training in one enterprise solution, giving contractors and the organizations they represent the complete capability they need to succeed.”

About FPS

Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) has been a leader in government contracting training and education for over 65 years, empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. FPS offers hundreds of in-person and online courses led by nationally recognized instructors, covering critical issues across the contracting landscape.

