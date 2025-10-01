Federal Publications Seminars Announces Appointment of New CGO/CFO to Drive Growth and Enterprise Expansion

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Publications Seminars (FPS), the nation’s leading provider of government contracting training, content and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of James Zumberge as a new chief growth officer/chief financial officer to accelerate its next phase of expansion. This strategic hire reflects FPS’s commitment to scaling its enterprise platform and subscription-based business model to meet the evolving needs of federal government contractors.

Previously, Zumberge was a member of the investment team at Providence Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm. During his tenure at Providence, he was involved in equity investments totaling over $2.5 billion across the compliance, education and software sectors. With his deep experience in finance, growth strategy and enterprise scaling, the new CGO/CFO will lead FPS’s efforts to expand market adoption of its subscription solutions, strengthen financial operations and drive long-term corporate value. His expertise in building and executing high-growth strategies in compliance-driven industries makes him uniquely positioned to help FPS achieve its ambitious five-year vision.

“For more than 65 years, FPS has been the trusted source for education and compliance in federal contracting,” says Andy King, president of FPS. “With this appointment, we are doubling down on our growth strategy—investing in leadership, platform capability and subscription innovation. Our clients face unprecedented challenges across the federal contracting life cycle, and FPS is the only provider offering an end-to-end solution: platform, content, training and insights that enable them to ‘Win, Perform, and Comply.’”

FPS has made significant investments in recent years to transform from a traditional training provider into a scalable SaaS-driven enterprise platform, delivering compliance and contracting education live and on demand. Through FPS Compass and its enterprise subscription solutions, organizations gain cost-effective, full-access coverage of the federal contracting life cycle from capture and proposal through contract management, compliance and audit readiness.

The addition of a CGO/CFO marks the next milestone in the FPS transformation, positioning the company to deliver greater value to its clients, expand market leadership and accelerate growth as the innovator in government contracts training and compliance.

Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) is the leading provider of training and compliance solutions for organizations navigating the complexities of federal government contracting. With more than six decades of trusted expertise, FPS delivers instructor-led courses, digital learning, enterprise subscriptions and compliance insights that assist contractors and professionals to “Win, Perform, and Comply.”

