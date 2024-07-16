Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 22.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.57%

New York, United States , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.09 Billion in 2023 to USD 22.96 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.57% during the projected period.





The purpose of desalination equipment is to extract salt from water to lower the salinity of the discharge water. The desalination process is used for water reuse applications in facilities that produce brine as a byproduct of other operations and generate high-salinity water. Desalination equipment is commonly utilized when treating brine from ocean water input to guarantee that the filters are robust throughout the entire treatment process and to eliminate salts that are not only undesirable to humans as well as detrimental to flavor. After undergoing complex water treatment processes, this small salinized treated brine will eventually become potable water. Rapid development has led to an increase in demand for water supplies. Manufacturing and other activities related to the growth of industrial-based procedures require enormous amounts of water. The need for water desalination plants is expected to increase in response to rising water needs from manufacturing end users, such as food and beverage, paper and pulp, and oil and gas. However, the intricate and capital-intensive process of building desalination facilities frequently results in excess costs, project delays, and technical challenges that restrict growth in the market.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Reverse Osmosis (RO), Electrodialysis (ED), Nanofiltration (NF), and Others), By Source (Sea Water, Brackish Water, River Water, and Others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global water desalination equipment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global water desalination equipment market is divided into multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation, multi-effect distillation (MED), reverse osmosis (RO), electrodialysis (ED), nanofiltration (NF), and others. Among these, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global water desalination equipment market during the projected timeframe. Reverse osmosis has several benefits, such as low installation costs, ease of use, versatility in handling different types of feed water, and reduced chemical consumption. Reverse osmosis (RO) is a technique that uses a semipermeable membrane to filter salt molecules out of saltwater water, producing clean water.

The seawater segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global water desalination equipment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the source, the global water desalination equipment market is divided into seawater, brackish water, river water, and others. Among these, the seawater segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global water desalination equipment market during the projected timeframe. It is anticipated that as potable water becomes increasingly rare, demand for seawater desalination will increase. The increasing requirement to treat seawater to save freshwater resources is expected to increase the need for seawater desalination technologies.

The municipal segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global water desalination equipment market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global water desalination equipment market is divided into municipal, industrial, and others. Among these, the municipal segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the water desalination equipment market during the estimated period. The municipal sector is responsible for ensuring that the world's urban population has access to drinkable water. Urban population growth and the world's megacities are expected to put a restriction on municipal water supply capacity.

Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the largest share of the global water desalination equipment market over the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the largest share of the global water desalination equipment market over the forecast period. This is a result of the growing demand for water desalination equipment in this region. Due to increased immigration and population growth, the Middle East & Africa currently lead the world market for water desalination equipment. The growing need for fresh water in the Middle East & Africa, combined with the region's rising water desalination market, is driving the expansion of the regional water desalination equipment market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global water desalination equipment market during the projected timeframe. Due to the increased need for water desalination equipment in developing markets such as China, Japan, and India. The region's increasing requirement for freshwater as a result of expanding industrial development and quick population increase is the reason behind the necessity for desalinated water.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global water desalination equipment market include TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SUEZ Group, Sulzer Ltd, DuPont, QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC., Aquatech International LLC., Biwater Holdings Limited, Acciona S.A., Genesis Water Technologies, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT, AGUAPURA USA, Inc., ForeverPure Corporation, Sep-Pro Systems, Inc., Canadian Crystalline Water India Limited, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, As part of the Jourdain program, Veolia and Vendée Eau launched France's first plant for recycling treated wastewater to generate drinking water. During times of heightened water scarcity in the Vendée, from May to October, this solution will supply an extra 1.5 million m3 of drinking water.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global water desalination equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, By Technology

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Electrodialysis (ED)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, By Source

Sea Water

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



