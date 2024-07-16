CIRRO E-Commerce integrates with 17TRACK, optimizing the post-purchase experience in e-commerce

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with 17TRACK, a leading global shipment tracking service platform. This partnership is designed to improve the customer experience by providing seamless, real-time tracking information and robust customer support.







The integration between CIRRO E-Commerce and 17TRACK improves access to tracking information for marketplaces, e-commerce merchants, and consumers. By automatically sharing tracking data with 17TRACK’s partners and users, it becomes easy for all stakeholders to stay informed about their orders. The tracking platform enhances traceability, ensuring updates are always available and accurate. This, in turn, boosts CIRRO E-Commerce's reliability, as timely tracking builds trust and confidence among consumers.

"Welcoming CIRRO E-Commerce to 17TRACK has enlarged our carrier network, marking a key milestone in our strategy to expand in the North American market. We remain dedicated to increasing transparency and reliability through our tracking platforms, alongside ongoing development of advanced technology solutions for the e-commerce sector," said Ria, Head of Global Marketing Operator at 17TRACK.

"We are delighted to partner with 17TRACK. With transparent tracking information and streamlined operational processes, we collectively optimize the post-purchase experience for e-commerce merchants and consumers," said Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce N.A. "We will continue to forge collaborations with upstream and downstream companies, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and driving e-commerce growth."

About 17TRACK

17TRACK, a leader in global shipment tracking, transforms the logistics landscape by making the entire shipping process transparent. It enhances customer trust and loyalty with real-time tracking for over 220 carriers worldwide. Being part of a top tech ecosystem, it offers an easy-to-use platform—Track, Manage, Deliver—ensuring reliable deliveries. For more information, visit www.17track.net .

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce offers reliable, affordable small parcel delivery for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels. Our advanced IT platform and partnerships with final-mile carriers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and more ensure best-in-class delivery services for U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. All shipments are fully tracked, and international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) for optimal consumer experience.

