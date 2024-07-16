Johnson Fistel Reminds MongoDB Shareholders of Upcoming Class Action Deadline. Investors are Encouraged to Seek Counsel

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB).



SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION NOW

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between August 31, 2023 and May 30, 2024. Investors have until September 9, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of MongoDB's common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers of MongoDB's common stock by materially misleading the investing public.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until September 9, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com