Stetson University Receives Historic Preservation Grant to Help Reconstruct Hulley Tower

DELAND, Florida, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University has received a $500,000 historic preservation grant from the State of Florida to reconstruct Hulley Tower, which is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places for its statewide significance.

Through a grassroots alumni effort, Stetson is raising about $5 million to historically reconstruct Hulley Tower to its original 116-foot height with a new 52-bell carillon on the DeLand campus.

Originally built in 1934, the tower was damaged in the 2004 hurricane season and dismantled the following year due to safety concerns. The pink art stone base continues to serve as a mausoleum for the university’s second President Lincoln Hulley, PhD, and his wife Eloise.

Hulley Tower is one of the few historic freestanding bell towers on an American university campus with a mausoleum base. Once reconstructed, this historic landmark will again feature a red brick shaft and white belfry with geometric screens to house a true 52-bell carillon, enhancing Stetson’s larger historic campus.

“Hulley Tower is a rare gem and an iconic piece of Florida history,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “We are incredibly grateful for this support from the Florida Legislature, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Division of Historical Resources in Florida’s Department of State.”

By breathing new life into the tower, Stetson alumni envision Hulley Tower becoming a symbol of the “Soul of Stetson” and serving as a memorial to three Stetson students who were killed in an avalanche in Innsbruck, Austria, in 1979. Landscaping and gathering spaces will be added in a future second phase, creating a scenic place for community events and other activities.

University officials credited the many letters of support from elected officials, business owners and other community leaders for playing a vital role in helping Stetson to receive the grant, which was highly recommended by members of the Florida Historical Commission.

The story behind the historic reconstruction of Hulley Tower.

About Stetson University

