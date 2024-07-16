Ingredion Releases 2023 Sustainability Report: Building a Sustainable Future. Together.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today released its 2023 sustainability report, titled "Building a Sustainable Future. Together." The report details progress against the Company’s 2030 sustainability goals and underscores its purpose to bring the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.



“I take great pride in the sustainability achievements we realized in 2023. The targets we’ve set for 2030 are far more than mere benchmarks; they embody our dedication to caring for our planet,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and CEO. “We’ve successfully lowered our greenhouse gas emissions, strengthened our relationships with partners and communities, and made strategic investments to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chain on a global scale.”

2023 sustainability highlights include:

Progressed our absolute Scopes 1 and 2 carbon reductions to -22% versus our 2019 baseline

Expanded our renewable purchased electricity to 25%

Promoted regenerative agriculture with customers and expanded projects with growers by 74,000 acres

Advanced toward our goal to sustainably source 100% of Tier 1 priority crops (i.e., corn, tapioca, potato, stevia, and pulses) by 2025 and ended 2023 at 66.8%, up nearly 20% from the prior year

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.