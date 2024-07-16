ODDITY Appoints Yehoshua (Shuki) Nir to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (the “Company”) announced the appointment today of Yehoshua (Shuki) Nir as an independent Director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.



Oran Holtzman, co-founder and CEO of ODDITY said, “We are delighted to welcome Shuki as the newest member of ODDITY’s board. His broad experience both as director and executive will be an invaluable asset to our board. I know Shuki shares my vision for ODDITY as a market leader and I look forward to working with him as we unlock the tremendous potential ahead.”

Mr. Nir brings more than two decades of strategic leadership experience to the Company’s board. He is Chief Marketing Officer of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., and is also a director of Kornit Digital Ltd. and Cardo Systems Ltd. He was formerly a director of ironSource Ltd. and has filled strategic and leadership roles in various tech companies, including as the co-founder and CEO of MindEcho, Inc. He holds an MBA, an LLB and a BA (Accounting) from the Tel Aviv University.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

