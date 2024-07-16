Carriage Services Announces 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2024 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, August 1, 2024 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-224-1005 (Conference ID 703556) or live over the Internet via webcast link





An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 164 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.