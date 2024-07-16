Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport awarded ‘Best Hotel’ for 2024 by Richmond News



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport is thrilled to announce their selection as the first-place winner of the strongly contested ‘Best Hotel’ awards category, in this year’s ‘Best of Richmond’. The significant and notable win emphasizes the team's continued commitment to showcasing the best of Canadian hospitality, providing exceptional comfort and great service at great value to all guests.



With more than 5,000 individual votes cast by local readers, 2024 marks the 16th annual edition of the special awards publication. The grassroots initiative was established to give readers the opportunity each year to vote for their favorite services, products, and experiences based in Richmond. Most important of all, it is also a chance for the public recognition of those who continue to showcase excellence to their guests.





“We are extremely proud of our team as this award is a true testament and celebration of the dedication that they have shown to guests during their time here at Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport. It confirms and further motivates us to ensure we continually strive for excellence in every aspect of our guest services and hospitality” advised Anjali John, Manager of Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport. “We are truly grateful to Richmond News and to everyone who voted for us, we will cherish it as a significant milestone in our journey.”



Adding to this, Joseph Lee, Regional Director of Lower Mainland Vancouver, Sandman Hotel Group advises “Our team in the Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport is truly special, they genuinely support and care for one another. Not only do they work diligently to provide a truly positive guest experience, but the culture of excellence is prevalent throughout our hotel. I want to sincerely congratulate every single one of our team members on this well-deserved recognition.” He finishes by saying “We are also so grateful to our Richmond community and want to thank them for this prestigious honor. It is such a privilege for them to place us first for this award.”





Located only minutes away from Vancouver International Airport and accessible via our free dedicated airport shuttle, the Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport is situated between the downtown hubs of two great cities. With incredibly comfortable rooms, connection to free high-speed Wi-Fi, and plenty of amenities to suit your every need, it’s no wonder this location has been voted by the public as Richmond’s ‘Best Hotel’ for 2024.



If you would like to experience the world-renowned River Rock Casino, venues of the 2010 Winter Olympics, or simply make your way to the lush greenery at Minoru Park, the Sandman Hotel Vancouver Airport team is ready to welcome you upon landing. For further information and offers, check out their website or their Hot Last-Minute Deals page to book a stay today.





About Sandman Hotel Group



Sandman Hotel Group was founded in 1967 by the Gaglardi family. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation – the force behind well-known brands such as The Sutton Place Hotels, Denny’s Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.



When you arrive at any of the Sandman Hotel Group’s destinations, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.



