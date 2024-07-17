TGS Imaging AnyWare Software licensed to Shell in Four-year Deal

OSLO, Norway (17 July 2024) – TGS, a global provider in energy data and intelligence, announces Shell Information Technology International B.V has signed a global multi-year agreement to license the TGS Imaging AnyWare software suite. This agreement provides opportunities for strategic collaboration and underscores TGS’ commitment to harnessing advanced technology to elevate data processing and analytical capabilities for its clients.

Through this agreement, Shell will migrate from their current in-house software to Imaging AnyWare, a modern, fully integrated enterprise-class imaging system renowned for its efficiency, flexibility and usability. The choice of TGS’ Imaging AnyWare represents a significant validation of the software's excellence.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Shell to enhance their data processing and analysis capabilities. Shell’s adoption of TGS Imaging AnyWare highlights the software's geophysical sophistication, robust performance, flexibility and intuitive design. We are dedicated to delivering solutions that empower our clients to achieve operational and strategic goals with increased efficiency and confidence."

Liz Sturman, VP Petroleum Engineering at Shell stated: “We selected TGS Imaging AnyWare software due to its robust performance and so we can enrich this technology with Shell capabilities.

Joint collaboration opportunities have already been identified between Shell and TGS to continuously improve Imaging AnyWare software performance while at the same time reducing project turnaround time and cost".

For further information, visit tgs.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

For further information‚ visit www.shell.com .

