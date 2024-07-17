Notice of Private Limited Liability Company Urbo Bankas on the Reorganisation Terms Drawn Up

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.



Please be informed that in accordance with the provisions of Article 2.101(1) of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania and Article 65(1) of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Joint-Stock Companies the terms and conditions for the reorganisation of the following private limited liability companies have been drawn up.

The company reorganised: “Saugus kreditas” UAB, company registration number 302547722, registered headquarters address konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, authorised capital EUR 10 599 968,16, data whereof are collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. The company taking part in the reorganisation: private limited liability company Urbo bankas, company registration number 112027077, registered headquarters address Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, authorised capital EUR 43 491 807,50, data on which are collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. The above-mentioned companies shall be reorganised by way of merger by merging “Saugus kreditas” UAB, which after the reorganisation will cease as a legal entity, with private limited liability company Urbo bankas, which after the reorganisation will continue under the same name – private limited liability company Urbo bankas, and to which, as of the date following the date after the entry into force of the vertificate of transfer-acceptance, the property, rights and obligations of “Saugus kreditas” UAB, as well as the rights and obligations arising under the transactions, shall be transferred and the transactions shall be included into the books of private limited liability company Urbo bankas. The authorised capital, the value of shares, the number of shares, the objectives and object of the company's activities, the company's bodies and their competences will remain unchanged in private limited liability company Urbo bankas, which will continue after the reorganisation.

The terms of the reorganisation, the new wording of the Articles of Association of private limited liability company Urbo bankas which will continue after the reorganisation, the sets of the last 3 (three) annual financial statements and the annual reports of the companies involved in the reorganisation are available from the date of publication of this notice until the date of completion of the reorganisation on the websites of private limited liability company Urbo bankas and “Saugus kreditas” UAB respectively at www.urbo.lt and www.sauguskreditas.lt, also at www.nasdaqbaltic.com, or at the companies' offices on weekdays between 8:00 and 15:00, respectively, at the address Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

The terms of the reorganisation (including their annexes) are attached as annex to this notice and the annual accounts are available for familiarisation in accordance with the procedures set out in this Notice.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt





Attachments