Belgium Data Center Market Analysis 2024-2029: Detailed Coverage of 37 Existing Data Centers and 4 Upcoming Facilities, Across 13 Locations

The Belgium data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2023 to 2029.



Belgium's strategic location in Europe positions it as an ideal hub for data centers, attracting investments for reliable and secure data storage facilities in the Belgium data center market. Government support and stable regulations make investing in Belgian data centers conducive to long-term growth and stability.

The majority of colocation data centers in Belgium, comprising over 65% of the Belgium data center market, are constructed as Tier III facilities, mainly situated in Brussels. Currently, there are 27 operational colocation data centers across the country. Belgium's commitment to digitalization and smart city initiatives amplifies the need for advanced data infrastructure, encouraging sustained investments in the sector. Diverse industry sectors, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, drive the demand for specialized data center services, creating niche investment opportunities.

The Belgium data center market is witnessing investments from new operators such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX. Belgium's commitment to renewable energy ensures sustainable power sources for data centers, reducing environmental impact. Government incentives encourage investments in renewable energy, making it economically viable for data center operators.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

This report details a detailed study of Belgium's existing data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium: Facilities Covered (Existing): 27 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4 Coverage: 13+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Belgium Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Belgian data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecasts.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Belgium data center market include AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, Datacenter United, Etix Everywhere, Google, LCL Datacenters, and Microsoft.

Belgium's data center market also witnessed the entry of colocation operators such as EdgeConneX and KevlinX.

The country's construction contractors have both a global and local presence and supply major operators in the Belgian data center market, such as AECOM, Artelia, Lascent, Logi-tek, ISG, Mercury, M-J Wood Group Kft, Perseusz, PM Group, and RKD.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Brussels Other Cities (Aalst, Antwerp, Bruges, Gent, Hasselt, St. Ghislain, Leuven, Liege, Wallonia, Zaventem, and Zele)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Belgium

This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Brussels Other Cities





