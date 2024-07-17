Global Heat Pump Water Heater Industry Research 2024: Market to Grow by $13.85 Billion by 2034, Driven by Heightened Focus on Sustainable Heating Solutions, & Financing Options and Incentives

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Pump Water Heater Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Type, Storage Tank Capacity, Rated Capacity, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The heat pump water heater market, valued at $6.28 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.24%, reaching $19.93 billion by 2034.

The heat pump water heater market has emerged as a promising utilizing advanced technology to extract heat from ambient air or other sources, provide a versatile solution for meeting hot water needs, fueling their adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors globally. One benefit of heat pump water heaters is their remarkable energy efficiency, significantly reducing electricity consumption and operational costs while minimizing environmental impact.





Heat pump water heater market is increasing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability. Consumers and businesses are becoming more conscious of their environmental footprint and are actively seeking energy-efficient alternatives for their heating needs. Heat pump water heaters, with their ability to efficiently utilize ambient air or other renewable heat sources, address this demand by offering a greener and more sustainable solution compared to traditional water heaters. This heightened awareness and focus on energy efficiency drive the adoption of heat pump water heaters across various sectors, leading to market growth and expansion.



One of challenge of the heat pump water heater market is the higher upfront cost compared to conventional water heaters. While heat pump water heaters offer long-term savings through reduced energy consumption, the initial investment can be a barrier for some consumers. Additionally, installation requirements may differ, necessitating modifications to existing plumbing or electrical systems, which can incur additional expenses. Overcoming this challenge requires educating consumers about the long-term benefits and potential cost savings of heat pump water heaters, as well as offering financing options or incentives to offset the initial investment.



Asia-Pacific is the emerging region in the market. With rapid urbanization, coupled with rising energy demand and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, drives the adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions in this region. Additionally, government initiatives promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency further propel the growth of the heat pump water heater market.

The diverse climate conditions in Asia-Pacific, ranging from tropical to temperate, make heat pump water heaters suitable for various applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on penetrating this burgeoning market, offering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of Asia-Pacific consumers and businesses.



Key players such as Panasonic Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, and Johnson Controls are at the forefront of market expansion, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the launching of new heat pump water heater products and expanding existing ones to meet growing demand.

For instance, in January 2024, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA expanded its range of state-of-the-art HVAC water products, emphasizing comfort, energy efficiency, and sustainability. The new LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc system was featured, designed for easy installation with integrated indoor and hydronic components. Utilizing advanced heat pump technology, it efficiently produced hot water for various applications while incorporating noise reduction features for quieter operation. This showcased the trend of increasing eco-friendly initiatives in the HVAC industry.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global heat pump water heater market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as end user, type, storage tank capacity, and rated capacity. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global heat pump water heater market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for heat pump water heater market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in heat pump water heater market?

Who are the key players in the heat pump water heater market, and what are their respective market shares?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in heat pump water heater market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the heat pump water heater market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the heat pump water heater market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for heat pump water heater market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



Markets: Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Companies Profiled

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Midea Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

A. O. Smith

NIBE AB

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Group

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG (DE)

Trane Technologies plc

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

Ariston Holding N.V. Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share



Market Segmentation:

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Type

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Water source

Ground source (geothermal)

Hybrid

Storage Tank Capacity

Upto 500 liters

500-1,000 liters

Above 1,000 liters

Rated Capacity

Up to 10 KW

Upto 500 liters

500-1,000 liters

Above 1,000 liters

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

