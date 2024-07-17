Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Services Industry Report 2024 - Employee Experience and Disruptive Digital Technologies Drive Customer Experience Investments

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Customer Experience Management Services, Asia-Pacific, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The customer experience (CX) industry is being reshaped by changing operational models and technological innovations. On-premises legacy contact center systems and solutions cannot keep up with evolving customer needs and advances in technology. Customers in the digital era expect highly personalized and continued customer service across their preferred communication channels.
However, challenges due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and elevated inflation and interest rates are making organizations cautious in their IT investment plans, with contact center leaders struggling to procure budgets and align CX and corporate goals.
Organizations are now increasingly focusing on connecting end-to-end CX and employee experience (EX) across systems and geographies. Digital technologies are enabling businesses to gain valuable customer and employee insights while enriching their experiences and enhancing business operations. Cloud, automation, analytics, AI, and ML technologies are critical to delivering more contextual, personalized, and seamless experiences.
This report analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in the CX management services industry and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The predictions in this report are validated through findings from the annual survey of contact center solution decision-makers, meetings with clients, and continual discussions with CX service providers and outsourcers around the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the CX Management Services Sector: Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Customer Experience Management
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Environment
- Evolution of Customer Expectations
- EX Boosts Customer Loyalty
- Infusion of Generative AI to Amplify Benefits of Automation and Virtual Agents
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Holistic CX Value Proposition
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enhancing EX through Analytics and AI
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hyper-personalized Experiences
Best Practices Recognition
