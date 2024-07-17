Kandji Raises $100M in Capital to Further Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple endpoint management and security platform, today has raised $100 million in capital from General Catalyst, with $50 million allocated to equity financing for its Series D, and $50 million for go-to-market investment. This latest round brings Kandji’s valuation to $850 million. Deep Nishar from General Catalyst will join the company’s Board of Directors.



Kandji will use the equity financing to support investment in product innovation and engineering, enabling Kandji to bring further advancements to its integrated platform for the comprehensive management and security of enterprise Apple devices. The investment from General Catalyst’s Customer Value strategy will be used to accelerate growth and scale investments in sales and marketing.

“In our view, Kandji brings a unique combination of innovative solutions and fiscal value to their customers with their sophisticated approach to Apple endpoint management and security,” said Deep Nishar, General Catalyst Managing Partner. “We believe Kandji has a truly differentiated approach, and we are excited to embark on this long-term partnership with Adam and team.”

“Delivering value to customers has been our north star since founding Kandji in 2018, and we’ve realized this vision by building products that enable the comprehensive endpoint management and security of Apple devices in the enterprise,” said Adam Pettit, CEO and co-founder of Kandji. “As we embark on this next phase of growth, we remain steadfast in our mission of bringing thoughtful automation, unparalleled customer support, and a superior experience to admins and end users. Our future product innovation will only continue this trajectory and further establish Kandji as the leading integrated platform for enterprise Apple device management and security.”

This new funding follows continued company momentum for Kandji. Since the last funding round in 2021, the company has seen a 600%+ increase in annual recurring revenue, and its customer base has grown nearly 4X across 40+ industries. Notable customers include Allbirds, Canva, and Notion, and the company has partnerships with such industry giants as ServiceNow , AWS , and Okta .

Kandji continues to bring new product innovation to the market and recently announced advancements to its product portfolio with Assignment Maps and Prism , both of which equip IT teams with the automation and visibility needed to manage Apple device fleets at scale. Kandji was also named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup List 2023 and recognized as a top venture-backed startup with the potential to reach unicorn status.

For more information please visit: https://blog.kandji.io/kandji-100-million-funding

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple endpoint management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io .

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, London, Berlin, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com .