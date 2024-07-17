Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods and Brightseed® Introduce New Coffee and Chocolate Flavors in Organic Bioactive Fiber Supplement for Gut Health

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, the global leader in hemp foods and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced its second series of its proprietary and revolutionary Organic Bioactive Fiber in partnership with Brightseed®, the bioactives company on a mission to illuminate nature to restore human health. Unveiling two new flavors —Coffee and Chocolate—the new products are intended to elevate the fiber experience for gut wellness and healthy digestion.







Manitoba Harvest Bioactive Fiber harnesses the total nutritional profile of organic hemp fiber for digestive wellness, and is powered by Brightseed® Bio Gut Fiber, made from upcycled hemp hulls, the outer shells of hemp seeds which contains two unique bioactives to support gut health. With benefits ranging from promoting a healthy gut to supporting regularity and prolonged satiety, these products are a game-changer for consumers seeking new and exciting solutions to meet their daily fiber requirements.

Chocolate Bioactive Fiber

Indulge guilt-free with our Chocolate Bioactive Fiber, a complete fiber solution infused with Organic Cocoa. Each serving delivers a satisfying 7g of fiber, promoting healthy digestion and bowel regularity while keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

Coffee Bioactive Fiber

Wake up to wellness with our Coffee Bioactive Fiber, featuring Organic Coffee for a delightful flavor kick. With 6g of fiber and 60mg of caffeine per serving, it's the perfect way to jumpstart your day while supporting digestive health and satiety.

New Research by Brightseed®, The Bioactives Company

Exciting findings published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements shed light on the potential of hemp hulls and Manitoba Harvest’s featured ingredient, Bio Gut Fiber, to enhance gut health. Titled "Health-Promoting Opportunities of Hemp Hull: The Potential of Bioactive Compounds," new research by Brightseed® showcases the nutritional value and proposed health benefits of hemp hull bioactives and fiber including support of healthy gut barrier function and improvements in overall metabolic wellbeing.

Moreover, a recent pre-clinical study in collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno, confirms Brightseed® Bio Gut Fiber’s prebiotic activity as demonstrated by the ingredient’s ability to increase alpha diversity and short-chain fatty acid production, both of which are associated with a healthy gut microbiome.

“As pioneers in the field of functional foods and supplements, Brightseed and Manitoba Harvest are committed to advancing consumer health and well-being,” states Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness. “Our collaboration continues to yield innovative and consumer-friendly solutions aimed at empowering individuals on their wellness journey.”

Availability

The new Coffee and Chocolate Organic Bioactive Fiber products, SRP $19.99, are now available for purchase online at manitobaharvest.com, along with select US retailers, and soon to be available on Amazon. For more information, contact tilraywellness@diffusionpr.com.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

About Brightseed

Brightseed is a pioneer in biosciences and artificial intelligence that illuminates nature to restore human health. Brightseed’s Forager® AI platform accelerates bioactive discovery, biological validation and ingredient formulation from years to months, rapidly revealing new connections between nature and humanity. Brightseed produces clinically proven bioactives for dietary supplements, food & beverage CPG, specialty nutrition and medical foods to power proactive health worldwide. Learn more at brightseedbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR.

