HealthLynked Expands Telemedicine Nationwide

NAPLES, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a global leader in healthcare network technology, today announced a strategic partnership with national telemedicine provider HC Smart, Inc. to extend HealthLynked's telemedicine services across the United States. This expansion, set to go live within the next four weeks, is expected to significantly enhance HealthLynked's offerings and accessibility.



Expansion Overview

This pivotal collaboration will integrate HC Smart's advanced telemedicine capabilities into HealthLynked's existing platform, providing nationwide coverage to all HealthLynked members. By offering reduced-cost telemedicine consultations as part of HealthLynked's membership program, this initiative ensures that HealthLynked Network members can access high-quality healthcare from the comfort of their homes. Previously confined to Florida, this nationwide rollout marks a significant milestone in HealthLynked's mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Enhanced Service Offerings

HealthLynked's telemedicine expansion includes a comprehensive range of services designed to meet diverse patient needs:

Primary Care Consultations : Accessible general health consultations with certified primary care providers.

: Accessible general health consultations with certified primary care providers. Specialist Services: Including counseling, psychiatry, and dermatology, ensuring specialized care is available to all members.

Flexible Appointment Scheduling

HealthLynked allows for booking both in-office and telemedicine appointments, offering patients the flexibility to choose the most convenient option. This integration streamlines the process, making it as simple to book a medical appointment as reserving a table at a favorite restaurant.

Membership Benefits

Premium members will enjoy discounts on telemedicine services and access to various membership plans. The current membership plan includes concierge services such as medical profile setup, nurse chat, online appointment booking, medical record management, and more. At this membership level, telemedicine services are expected to launch at $50 per call, a significant saving compared to the typical cost of an in-office visit or walk-in clinic, which can range from $200 to $300.

HealthLynked plans to introduce programs offering discounted rates on telemedicine visits, allowing users to save by purchasing multiple visits upfront. These packages cater to various healthcare needs, enabling users to choose a plan based on their anticipated usage over the course of a year. By buying more visits in advance, users can effectively manage healthcare costs while ensuring convenient access to medical care.

Executive Statements

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, commented: "The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving as patients demand more affordable and convenient healthcare solutions. Traditional methods of seeing a provider often involve numerous value-eroding steps, such as finding a doctor that is located nearby, making an appointment, gathering medical records, and ensuring the doctor accepts their insurance. HealthLynked has addressed these pain points by simplifying the process of finding a doctor, booking appointments, and managing medical records. With the expansion of our telemedicine service, we are increasing the value-capturing solutions that allow patients to see a healthcare provider more conveniently and at a lower cost. Unlike other telemedicine providers, HealthLynked connects in-office appointments with telemedicine visits, allowing patients to seamlessly share their care with local healthcare providers after a remote consultation."

Edward Mandel, CEO of HC Smart, added: "We are thrilled to partner with HealthLynked to bring our advanced telemedicine capabilities to a broader audience. This collaboration aligns with our mission to innovate and enhance healthcare delivery, ensuring patients receive timely and efficient care regardless of their location. Together, we are setting new standards for telemedicine services in the United States."

Investor Insights

For investors, this expansion represents a significant growth opportunity in the expanding telehealth market. By leveraging HealthLynked's robust data integration and AI capabilities, the company not only differentiates itself but also is well-positioned to capture a larger market share from pure monoline telemedicine providers. According to a year-end 2023 research report by Grandview Research, the telemedicine market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%, reaching $286 billion by 2030, underscoring the substantial growth potential for HealthLynked's innovative solutions.

About HC Smart

HC Smart, Inc. is a national expert and service provider in telemedicine and health concierge services. Their mission is to deliver optimized health concierge solutions to save healthcare costs, provide immediate care, and promote wellness. They offer services such as 24/7 access to licensed physicians via phone, email, or video, avoiding crowded waiting rooms, and treating common ailments from home. Their offerings include the MD Hotline™ Concierge for individuals and groups, and a personal health and wellness program.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to improving global community health. Our mission is to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity that places patients at the heart of their own healthcare journey. The HealthLynked Network is a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data, the HealthLynked Network allows patient members to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency, while offering providers an environment where they can gain valuable insights into practice operations, enhance patient compliance and optimize scheduling.

For more information about HealthLynked Corp., including details on how to become a part of our growing community, please visit our website at www.healthlynked.com . Connect with us on social media through Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn to stay updated on our latest innovations and services. Download the HealthLynked App for Apple or Android .

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

