Envoy Technologies Inc to Provide Turnkey, On-Demand Rivian EVs and Blink Charging Stations as an Amenity to Indigo Neighborhood in Fort Bend County, Texas

Houston, Texas, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meristem Communities , a Houston-based real estate development company committed to creating Places for People ™, has announced an agreement with Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”) , a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based electric vehicles (EVs). Under the agreement, Envoy will deploy EV carsharing services at Indigo , a new 235-acre neighborhood in Fort Bend County, Texas.



Envoy integrates with multi-resident communities to provide turnkey EV sharing and charging stations as an amenity. Residents of Indigo will have access to Envoy’s Rivian R1T vehicle via the Envoy mobile app , (available on Android and IOS devices) and can book their vehicle by the minute, hour, or day. Residents can also charge the vehicles at dedicated ground-level stations on-site at no additional cost.

Currently in phase one of development, Indigo is being designed with a people-first approach and focused on creating resilient residential life, work, and leisure. Upon completion, the neighborhood will include approximately 800 residences, 42 acres of devoted agriculture, a 25-acre lake, and more than 70,000 square feet of mixed-use commercial development. Indigo will feature a connected village of retail, small businesses, residential living, and outdoor spaces, with a 12-acre town center that draws inspiration from traditional Main Streets where buildings are at a human-scale and encourage interaction.

“Indigo is an amazing community,” said Envoy co-founder Aric Ohana. “Its founders envisioned Indigo to have conveniences that make life easier, and to have spaces and events that bring happiness and meaning to residents’ everyday lives. Our EV sharing platform offers a unique amenity for these residents that will further propel the community into a future of convenience.”

The Indigo installation marks the debut of Envoy’s network in the state of Texas. Envoy vehicles are operational in residences, offices, and hotels across the country, serving major metropolitan areas in 23 states, including California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Idaho, and more. Envoy’s branded services, ‘Mobility as an Amenity,’ is poised to expand nationwide in the United States, with further growth plans in motion.

“We’re excited to be working with Envoy to offer Indigo residents access to a Rivian truck, which we hope will inspire some people to free themselves from the environmental and financial cost of owning a second car,” said Meristem Communities Founding Partner Scott Snodgrass. “Indigo residents will be given complimentary rental time upon move-in and have the ability to book the truck up to a year in advance, giving them the ability to plan ahead – whether they need it for moving small items, picking up plants, furniture or for other reasons. Envoy is one of the many tools Indigo offers to its residents to support a less auto-centered life.”

For more information on Indigo, visit indigocommunity.com

About Meristem Communities

Meristem Communities is a Houston-based real estate development company exploring how healthy communities are developed and nourished. Established in 2021 by founding partners Clayton Garrett and Scott Snodgrass, the company believes that the best places on Earth are born when spaces are thoughtfully designed, and communities are empowered to care for them. Meristem's first neighborhood, Indigo, is currently in development in Fort Bend County, Texas with a projected phase one grand opening mid-2024. Upon completion, the 235-acre neighborhood will feature approximately 800 residential units, 42 acres devoted to agriculture, and a 12-acre mixed-use town center. For more information, visit Meristemcommunities.com .

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

