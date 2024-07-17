Itron Inspire 2024 to Gather Leaders to Address Industry Challenges Leveraging Data and Artificial Intelligence

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced its flagship customer event, Itron Inspire, will take place Oct. 4-10, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.



Itron’s premier, customer-focused event will include a keynote presentation from Southern California Edison’s senior vice president and chief information officer, Todd Inlander, focused on the utility’s innovative approach to better serving customers. Also taking the stage on day two will be Dr. Michael E. Webber, the John J. McKetta Centennial Energy Chair at the University of Texas at Austin and CEO of Energy Impact Partners, who will share insights into energy and water trends and discuss artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and grid edge intelligence.

The event will also feature over 75 Itron- and customer-led breakout sessions and three major networking events. Industry leaders will come together to explore the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and more resourceful future and leave with actionable insights to improve energy and water management for their communities. Itron will also release its 2024 Resourcefulness Insight Report during the conference, which explores how utilities envision AI and machine learning impacting the industry today and in the future.

“We look forward to welcoming more than 1,200 industry leaders from over 250 utilities to share knowledge and insights, get inspired by one another and discover solutions to pressing utility challenges,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs. “Itron is leading the movement toward more intelligent, resilient and reliable electricity, gas and water systems by empowering utilities with greater visibility and control at the edge of their distribution networks. At Itron Inspire 2024, we’ll show you how.”

Agenda-at-a-Glance

The main event, the Knowledge Conference, takes place Sunday to Tuesday, Oct. 6-8 and includes a variety of keynotes, thought leadership panels, breakout sessions and networking events, as well as a showcase of Itron and partner solutions. A preliminary schedule of events is outlined below, and a more detailed agenda will be released closer to the conference.

Pre-Conference Training & IEE MDM Users’ Forum: Oct. 4-6, 2024

Knowledge Conference: Oct. 6-8, 2024

Customer Forums & Users’ Groups: Oct. 9-10, 2024



Online registration for the conference is now open here with early bird pricing available to registrants before July 19, 2024. For additional information, please visit www.itron.com/inspire.

