Itron and the City of Tucson Collaborate on New AMI Project to Enhance Water Conservation

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with the City of Tucson | Tucson Water in Arizona to enhance water conservation efforts with Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Essentials for water. AMI Essentials for water is Itron’s new standard bundled AMI solution, tailored to better serve small- to medium-sized water utilities in the United States. In geographical areas where water preservation is at the forefront of sound water resource management, effective conservation requires greater visibility into the water distribution network. This deployment marks a new era of innovation for the city as it lays the technological foundation to advance its water conservation goals and improve operations with AMI.

Itron’s pre-integrated, end-to-end solution, which includes 250,000 smart water communication modules, Itron’s cellular Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Temetra meter data management solution, will help streamline the utility’s transformation and help advance its One Water 2100 Plan, which aims to ensure a resilient, diverse water supply into the future. This deployment aligns with the plan, which emphasizes equitable access, sustainable resource management, and community-driven conservation strategies. The AMI project began in Q3 2025 and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2029.

Tucson is globally recognized for its water conservation efforts. The city primarily source is water from the Colorado River that is recharged in local aquifers. As a result of these challenges, water conservation is deeply rooted within the city's water resource management practices. Deploying Itron’s AMI Essentials for water gives Tucson an easy on-ramp to AMI, reinforcing its commitment to preserving this vital resource.

Key benefits of Itron’s AMI Essentials for water include:

Water Conservation : Itron’s AMI solution will enable Tucson to conserve water by identifying data signatures that indicate a potential leak at the customer site. Additionally, with detailed water consumption information from the system, the City of Tucson | Tucson Water can empower customers to reduce their water usage and create water-conscious consumption decisions.

: Itron’s AMI solution will enable Tucson to conserve water by identifying data signatures that indicate a potential leak at the customer site. Additionally, with detailed water consumption information from the system, the City of Tucson | Tucson Water can empower customers to reduce their water usage and create water-conscious consumption decisions. Enhanced Customer Service : If there is an unusual spike in water usage, such as a leak, Itron’s water communication module will proactively send an alert to the city over the cellular network, enabling the city to respond swiftly and resolve the issue to reduce water loss. The battery-powered module is designed for reliable operations for up to 20 years.

: If there is an unusual spike in water usage, such as a leak, Itron’s water communication module will proactively send an alert to the city over the cellular network, enabling the city to respond swiftly and resolve the issue to reduce water loss. The battery-powered module is designed for reliable operations for up to 20 years. Improved Operational Efficiency: The modules automatically collect data and share it with the utility using public cellular networks, saving time and resources.



The bundled AMI Essentials for water solution includes three main components, each playing a critical role in modernizing Tucson's water operations:

Itron Cellular 500W Modules: Each endpoint across the city will be equipped with the Itron Cellular 500W module, quickly transforming existing water meters into smart meters. These modules collect water consumption data and transmit it back to the city in 15-minute intervals via cellular communications. Itron’s Cellular NaaS: Transitioning from an automated meter reading (AMR) system to an AMI system includes taking advantage of Itron’s cellular NaaS. With NaaS, Itron manages the complete solution – both the network and the headend software suite - on the city’s behalf to securely collect and manage consumption data. Itron brings the experience of managing over 100 million endpoints globally. Itron Temetra Meter Data Management: To manage the modules as well as unify reads from the entire distribution system, the City of Tucson is deploying Temetra, Temetra is Itron’s cloud-based platform that supports multiple meter types and protocols, enabling smooth migration from AMR to AMI. With map-based routing and AI-powered asset management, Tucson can proactively identify infrastructure risks and optimize operations. It allows the city and its customers to access water consumption data from all its endpoints, meaning the city will be able to read existing meters as well as new ones and gain visibility into all endpoints across its distribution system. End customers can use this data to gain awareness of their consumption habits and reduce their water bill. Temetra can use this data to identify peaks in water usage and uncover non-revenue water loss.



“Deploying AMI is an essential investment in the reliability and long-term resilience of our water system. This technology gives us real-time insight that helps us reduce water loss, improve operational efficiency, and empower our customers with information they can use to manage their own water use. Tucson Water has a long tradition of responsible water stewardship. This project strengthens our ability to plan, operate, and serve our community for generations to come,” said Tucson Water Deputy Director Silvia Amparano.

“For many water utilities and cities, like Tucson, reducing water loss is a key challenge. The first step to address this is gaining greater visibility into the water distribution network. Itron’s AMI Essentials for water provides that visibility, enabling utilities to detect leaks sooner, reduce non-revenue water loss and improve operational efficiency. The scalable and flexible solution also allows utilities to bridge the gap from AMR to AMI quickly, affordably and reliably,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We look forward to enabling these benefits in Tucson, ensuring a smarter and more efficient water management system built for the future.”

Together, Itron and the City of Tucson | Tucson Water are laying the groundwork for a smarter, more resilient water future—one that empowers communities to conserve, adapt, and thrive.

