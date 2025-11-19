Itron and Connected Lighting Solutions Work Together to Expand Smart Lighting Infrastructure in Australia

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that Connected Lighting Solutions (CLS) has joined the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program in Australia. CLS, a subsidiary of the Beacon Lighting Group and a leading provider in intelligent street lighting systems, will support the deployment of Itron’s smart lighting technologies, including its Networked Lighting Controller (NLC) hardware and CityEdge software platform across Australia. By joining the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program, CLS combines its localized expertise in roadway lighting with Itron’s smart lighting solutions to support councils and utilities, enabling more efficient and streamlined deployments.

With more than 90% of Australians living in urban areas, having updated lighting infrastructure is critical to improving public services, reducing emissions and enhancing livability. By working together, Itron and CLS can help utilities and councils achieve these goals through the deployment of advanced smart lighting technologies. As a division of Australia’s leading specialist lighting company, CLS brings deep local expertise that will support seamless integration of Itron’s smart lighting solutions across the country.

The Itron channel partner program extends the reach of Itron’s solutions by empowering trusted, skilled channel partners with the tools, training and technology to deliver results. CLS will accelerate the adoption of Itron’s solution across the country by providing local technical support, simplifying the procurement process of Itron’s smart lighting solutions and reducing deployment risk with an on-site presence.

CLS will offer end-to-end support to customers deploying Itron’s smart lighting technology, from project design, deployment and ongoing maintenance. This includes Itron’s CityEdge platform, which enables advanced capabilities such as remote streetlight monitoring, adaptive lighting schedules and real-time outage detection. This solution, like others in Itron’s smart city portfolio, helps utilities and councils improve safety, reduce emissions from wasted lighting and lower maintenance costs.

“This partnership strengthens Itron’s presence in Australia and makes it easier for customers to access our industry leading smart lighting solutions. CLS brings extensive experience in LED street lighting and a strong track record of delivering energy-efficient lighting solutions for local governments and infrastructure projects nationwide. This collaboration reflects Itron’s ongoing commitment to supporting open, standards-based smart lighting infrastructure through strong country-wide collaborations,” said Fraser Young, vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific at Itron.

“By integrating Itron’s proven industrial IoT platform with CLS’s local knowledge and lighting capabilities, we’re enabling more efficient, reliable and future-ready smart lighting deployments,” said Ian Killick, General Manager at Connected Light Solutions. “We’re excited to join the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner program and look forward to helping communities across Australia streamline their transition to intelligent, connected smart streetlights.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.