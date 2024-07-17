Complete Solar Raises $10 Million from Chinese Energy Company

LEHI, Utah, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solar, Inc. (“Complete Solar” or the “Company.” Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that StarCharge – a leading unicorn in Asia’s digital energy sector that provides one-stop solutions for charging stations, microgrids, Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), and power trading – has made a $10 million investment in the convertible debenture previously announced by Complete Solar on June 17, 2024.



Herman Chang, CEO of StarCharge Energy PTE LTD said, “We are delighted to participate in this investment together with the NextG investment group and look forward to collaborating with companies led by T.J. Rodgers in the future.”

Edward Zeng, founder of the NextG Fund, remarked, “As co-investors in Complete Solaria via the Freedom SPAC, we are thrilled with the Company’s successful restructuring.”

T.J. Rodgers, Complete Solar’s CEO, said, “We thank our friends StarCharge and the NextG Fund for their support in completing our convertible debenture, which will provide us with all the funding we need to achieve profitability.”

About Complete Solar

Complete Solar is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solar’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.completesolaria.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Source: Complete Solar, Inc.