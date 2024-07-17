New Survey Finds 93% of Corporate Travelers Want Greater Tech Innovation from Travel Management with 87% Ready to Adopt AI

Denver, CO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., a market leader in corporate travel management, today released the findings of new research revealing optimism about AI, a surge in bleisure travel and the need for greater innovation when booking a trip especially among Gen Z business travelers. Among the 650 respondents to its Personalization Takes Priority: How Business Travelers are Reshaping Travel Management Companies (TMCs) survey, 87% would be comfortable having AI make their travel arrangements and bookings automatically, 90% have bleisure traveled and nearly all of them (93%) say TMCs must innovate with technology to maintain a role in the business travel ecosystem.

“Today’s business travelers have made it clear: the status quo is not enough,” said Christal Bemont, CEO, Direct Travel. “Travelers are demanding an overhaul of the way travel is managed, emphasizing the need for personalized, tech-driven solutions that offer delight in all aspects of the travel experience, from reservations to reimbursements.”

Key findings from Direct Travel’s research report include:

Innovate or Stagnate: More than one third (37%) of business travelers do not believe the industry is innovative, with almost two thirds (63%) seeking a wider array of options for content, signaling a demand for industry-wide innovation.

Gen Z's Got the Business Travel Blues: 18-29 year olds are the least satisfied with corporate travel, rating their business travel experience the lowest of all other age groups (7/10).

AI Optimism: Business travelers are overwhelmingly optimistic about the role AI can play in the business travel experience: 96% are at least somewhat interested in a business travel digital assistant that could anticipate needs and make recommendations based on personal preferences and travel routines.

Bleisure is More Than Just a Trend, It's Ubiquitous: Of the 90% of business travelers who have extended a business trip for pleasure, more than half acknowledge doing so "frequently." Almost all respondents (98%) agree that incorporating leisure into business trips positively impacts overall work performance.

“At Direct Travel, we’re not just listening to these travelers - we’re actively responding with new technology, tailored solutions, and exemplary service. Our goal is to set a new standard in corporate travel management, ensuring that every journey is as close to perfect as possible,” continued Bemont.

To access the full report, highlighting more specific needs from business travelers, their feelings about TMCs and their desire for tech-driven innovation, please visit: https://travel.dt.com/survey-findings-july-2024.

Survey Methodology

From May 15, 2024, through May 17, 2024, Direct Travel conducted an online survey of 670 American business travelers.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management since 2011, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK. For more information, visit www.dt.com.

