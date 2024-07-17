CAI Achieves the Highest Rating on the 2024 Disability Equality Index

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced it received the maximum score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index® and has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities” by Disability:IN for four years running.



The index is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. It was initiated with insights from a diverse advisory committee and aims to impact the unemployment and underemployment of the 1.3 billion individuals with disabilities globally.

“Fostering an equitable and inclusive environment for our neurodivergent team members and all employees is a commitment we uphold with unwavering dedication,” said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “Annually, we anticipate the insights from Disability:IN’s index to validate our steadfast efforts, but more importantly we look to it as the beacon on our disability-inclusive journey. Achieving a top score again this year reaffirms that accessibility and inclusion are at our core, empowering everyone to reach their highest potential.”

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."

The index has been a collaborative effort of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) since 2015 and measures various categories: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted). High achievers with scores of 80 or higher earn the title of “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”.

In addition to CAI’s score on the benchmark, Kellie Mater, chief marketing officer at CAI, has joined Disability:IN’s CMO & CCO Coalition. The coalition focuses on driving disability inclusion in marketing to deliver measurable and tangible actions. With goals on employment and thought leadership initiatives, the coalition leads change in fostering a diverse professional community.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

