Algeria Defense Industry Report 2024: Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts, 2020-2029

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algeria Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



During the historic period, the surge in Algeria's defense expenditure was mainly driven by the threat of radicalism and terrorism from neighboring Libya and Mali. A flurry of coups deposing democratically elected governments in Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Sudan since 2020 has created a belt of unstable countries along Algerian frontiers.

This instability offers fertile ground for the growth of radicalism. Algeria's defense spending more than doubled, soaring from $9.7 billion in 2020 to $21 billion in 2024, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. Over the forecast period of 2025-29, defense expenditure is anticipated to increase from $21.5 billion in 2025 to $23.2 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 1.8%.

Concurrently, the acquisition component of defense expenditure is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2025-29. The country is projected to cumulatively spend $111.9 billion over 2025-29.

Scope

Algeria defense budget: detailed analysis of Algeria 2024 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Algeria military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Algeria military procurement regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Algeria are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Algeria's defense industry.

Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include modernization of the Algerian Armed Forces, border disagreements with Morocco and strategic interest in Mali.

The most attractive sectors in Algeria's defense market are military fixed wing aircraft, military land vehicles and missiles and missile defense systems.

Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of Su-57E, Meko A200 Frigate and Fuchs 2.

