North American Work Trucks Market Analysis 2024: Key Performance Indicators, Statistical Analysis and Key Market Player Profiles

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Work Trucks: Products, Markets, Players, Key Performance Indicators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the North American market for work trucks, including products, market dynamics, key players, and performance indicators. The report covers the North American market (U.S., Canada, Mexico) for work trucks, which are specifically designed for commercial tasks. Over 100 types of work trucks are identified.

41 companies are involved in this market, including OEMs, body builders, component suppliers, distributors/dealers, and electric truck producers. Key performance indicators (KPIs) include stock prices, market cap, P/E, EPS, EV/EBIT, revenues, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow.

Types of Work Trucks

Work trucks are categorized by their GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) into light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty.

Examples of truck classes and types are provided, including light-duty trucks like the Ford F-150, medium-duty trucks like the Ram 3500, and heavy-duty trucks like the Freightliner Cascadia.

Market Overview

The North American work truck market is mature and grows at the rate of real GDP (1%-3% per year).

In 2023, sales were estimated at $165 billion.

Sales data from 2018-2023 shows fluctuations due to economic conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Players

The market comprises OEMs like Ford and GM, body builders like Oshkosh, component suppliers like Cummins, distributors/dealers like Penske, and electric truck producers like Tesla.

Detailed performance metrics for these companies are provided, showing trends in stock performance, market cap, revenue, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow.

Key Performance Indicators

Most work truck companies are performing well off their 52-week lows.

Companies like Blue Bird and NFI Group show positive revenue growth, while others face challenges.

EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow projections indicate varying levels of growth and financial health across different companies.

Blue Bird Corporation

The report gives a detailed look at Blue Bird Corporation, highlighting its strong performance in Q2 2024.

Blue Bird focuses on diesel alternative products, with significant growth in EV and propane bus sales.

Financial highlights include record profits, increased revenue, and a strong order backlog.

The work truck market is diverse and involves a range of specialized vehicles and companies. Financial metrics and market dynamics indicate both opportunities and challenges for different players in the market. This summary captures the essential details and insights provided in the report on work trucks.

Select Companies Featured:

Blue Bird

Cummins

Ford

Freightliner Trucks

GM (General Motors)

NFI Group

Oshkosh

Penske

Ram Trucks

Tesla

Key Topics Covered:

Statistical Notes

Commercial Trucks

Work Trucks Types

Work Truck Available Market

Players

Key Performance Indicators

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2duik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.