Gen Z and Millennial B2B Marketers Use Data and New Tactics to Meet Changing Buyer Behavior

Rye Brook, New York, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today released new research with Ascend2 that reveals how Gen Z and Millennial B2B marketers differ from other generations. Overall, younger marketers tend to work for companies that experienced higher revenue gains in 2023 and are more confident that they will see increased budget and performance increases in 2024. Whether their circumstances create higher confidence or not, the study shows that there are specific differences in the strategies and tactics taken by younger generations that could be driving differences in not only confidence but outcomes as well.

The study finds that younger B2B marketers are more attuned to the changing behaviors of business buyers, being more likely to notice an increase in price sensitivity, an increase in the length of the purchase process, and in the makeup of the buying group. One reason they have more insights may be that they use different sources for information. Younger marketers are 13% more likely to use social media for research and decision-making than Gen X and nearly two times more likely than Boomers. Gen Z and Millennial marketers also use different tactics to reach business buyers.

Younger Generations’ Use of New Tactics:

Video Marketing: Gen Z and Millennials dominate at 62%, followed by Gen X at 50%, and Boomers at 37%.



Influencer Marketing: Prevalent among Gen Z and Millennials at 53%, less so among Gen X (40%) and Boomers (34%).

Paid email: Gen Z and Millennials at 42%, Gen X at 35% and Boomers at 34%



Importantly, Gen Z and Millennial marketers agree with Boomers and Gen X that a strong data foundation is a critical component of successful B2B marketing and are even more adamant about the importance of data quality. They are also more likely to state that AI will have a positive impact on a number of key marketing elements including authenticity and consistency.

“Gen Z and Millennial professionals now make up the majority of business buyers, and it’s important for B2B marketers to evolve their strategy to adapt to shifting behaviors. More Gen Z and Millennial marketers use the tactics that resonate with their peers, embrace data to identify important buyer behavior, and embrace innovations like AI. These are elements that can help all B2B marketers succeed at getting in front of prospects and customers effectively,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMO at Anteriad.

Access the report here: https://anteriad.com/ebooks/gen-z-millennial-b2b-marketers

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by industry giants such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at https://anteriad.com/.