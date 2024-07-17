Enterprise Bank Appoints David Lynch as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, of Enterprise Wealth Management

LOWELL, Mass., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bank announced the recent appointment of industry veteran David Lynch as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, of Enterprise Wealth Management. In his new role, Lynch will oversee the entire wealth management division and help set the team’s strategic direction.



“David’s extensive, proven track record as an executive leader in the wealth management space makes him a natural choice to lead our team in stewarding our clients’ financial futures,” said Steve Larochelle, CEO of Enterprise Bank. “His passion for serving clients and the breadth and depth of expertise he brings to Enterprise Wealth Management will be instrumental in steering our investment strategy and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Lynch comes to Enterprise Wealth Management from Cambridge Trust Company where he served as Chief Investment Officer, leading a team of 23 professionals in managing $4.5 billion in investment portfolios for families and institutions. Prior to that, he served as Managing Partner and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Athena Capital Advisors where he provided leadership to all investment management and business functions, with particular focus on integrating strategy across asset classes, prioritizing research initiatives, and addressing client requests. Earlier in his 25+ year career, Lynch held portfolio management and research roles at the Colorado state pension fund (PERA), Eaton Vance Management, and Cahners Economics.

“I am excited to join this talented team in providing smart, contemporary wealth management solutions for clients,” said Lynch. “Enterprise is a well-respected institution with a culture of service excellence and community involvement that I am privileged to carry forward with my colleagues.”

Lynch earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at Dartmouth College and his MBA at Babson College where he graduated magna cum laude. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Economic Club. Lynch is an industry thought leader, having presented at leading industry conferences and been quoted in a variety of publications.

He joins Enterprise Wealth Management at an exciting time, with wealth assets over $1.3 billion and continuing to grow.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANK

