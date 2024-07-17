Global Subsea Power Grid Systems Industry Research 2024-2030 with Coverage of 40+ Major Players Including ABB, Aker Solutions, and Bandak

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subsea Power Grid Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Subsea Power Grid Systems is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The expansion and efficiency of subsea power grids are driven by multiple factors, including technological advancements in grid integration and offshore wind turbines. Innovations in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technologies and dynamic cables that can endure the marine environment are crucial for the practical implementation of these grids.

Additionally, the development of larger and more efficient wind turbines enhances the viability of offshore wind farms, which, in turn, supports the broader use of subsea power grids. Smart grid technologies that incorporate automation and real-time data analytics are also pivotal, improving the management and responsiveness of these grids to variable energy production levels.

Furthermore, advances in energy storage solutions help stabilize the energy supply, enhancing grid reliability. Regulatory support for decentralized energy systems and consumer demand for sustainable energy solutions are also significant growth drivers, promoting the adoption and development of subsea power grids that connect dispersed renewable energy sources and support cross-border energy trade.

These factors collectively advance the development and adoption of subsea power grids, highlighting their crucial role in modern energy strategies and the transition towards renewable energy sources.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wind Power Supply-based Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.8%. The Captive Generation Systems segment is also set to grow at 9.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $465.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.2% CAGR to reach $857.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Growth of Renewable Energy Projects, Including Offshore Wind Farms

Advancements in Subsea Power Grid Technology and Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Subsea Power Solutions in Deepwater Operations

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Offshore Energy Projects

Expansion of Subsea Power Applications in Underwater Mining

Development of High-Voltage and High-Reliability Subsea Cables

Role of Subsea Power Grids in Enhancing Offshore Energy Production

Market Penetration of Subsea Power Systems in Emerging Offshore Markets

Influence of Technological Innovations on Subsea Power Grid Performance

Growth of Subsea Power Applications in Marine and Research Industries

Challenges Related to Installation and Maintenance of Subsea Power Systems

Emerging Markets and Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Future Trends and Innovations in Subsea Power Grid Systems

