New Vishay Intertechnology 890 nm IR Emitting Diode Offers High Typical Radiant Intensity of 235 mW/sr and Fast Switching Times of 15 ns

MALVERN, Pa., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is broadening its optoelectronics portfolio with the introduction of a new 890 nm high speed infrared (IR) emitting diode in a clear, untinted leaded plastic package. Based on surface emitter technology, the Vishay Semiconductors TSHF5211 combines an excellent -1.0 mV/K temperature coefficient of V F with higher radiant intensity and faster rise and fall times than previous-generation devices.



The emitter diode released today offers high typical radiant intensity of 235 mW/sr at a 100 mA drive current, which is 50 % higher than previous-generation solutions. With fast switching times of 15 ns, low typical forward voltage of 1.5 V, and a narrow ± 10° angle of half intensity, the device will serve as a high intensity emitter for smoke detectors and industrial sensors. In these applications, the TSHF5211 offers good spectral matching with silicon photodetectors.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is lead (Pb)-free and capable of lead (Pb)-free soldering up to 260 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the TSHF5211 are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

