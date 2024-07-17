Metaverse in Healthcare Global Strategic Report 2024: Market to Grow by Almost $150 Billion by 2030 - 3D Virtual Clinics Strengthen the Business Case, Digital Twins in Surgery Planning is the New Way Forward

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metaverse in Healthcare is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$159.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The potential of the metaverse in healthcare extends into patient engagement and personalized care, offering customized therapy sessions and wellness programs in virtual settings tailored to individual needs, thereby improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. Global collaboration facilitated by the metaverse allows healthcare providers worldwide to share knowledge and expertise more easily, enhancing the quality of care and response to public health challenges. Integrating advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence within the metaverse enhances medical data management and aids in developing personalized treatment plans and predictive healthcare. Despite these advantages, the successful integration of the metaverse into mainstream healthcare practices faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, the need for regulatory frameworks, and the readiness of healthcare professionals to embrace new technologies. Addressing these challenges, enhancing data security, and fostering regulatory clarity are crucial for fully realizing the metaverse`s potential in transforming healthcare.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Metaverse Software segment, which is expected to reach US$91.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 51.7%. The Metaverse Hardware segment is also set to grow at 41.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 44.3% CAGR to reach $21.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accenture PLC, Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd, Appinventiv, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Interest Grows in AR/VR Integration into Remote Patient Monitoring & Other Healthcare Settings

Increased Telehealth Adoption Drives Growth in Metaverse Platforms

Digital Twins in Surgery Planning is the New Way Forward

Metaverse for Medical Education Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Patient Engagement Platforms Enhanced by Metaverse Technologies Generate Demand

3D Virtual Clinics Strengthen the Business Case for Metaverse in Healthcare

AI and IoT Integration in Metaverse Spurs Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions

Metaverse's Role in Mental Health Therapy Expands Usage Scenarios

Blockchain for Secure Health Data Management in the Metaverse

Gamification of Health Programs Through Metaverse Drives Patient Participation

Enhanced Access to Healthcare in Rural Areas Via Metaverse Platforms

Metaverse Interfaces for Disabled Patients Enhance Accessibility

Data Privacy Concerns in the Metaverse Shape Regulatory Developments

