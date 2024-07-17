Thailand Privilege Card Updates Elite Card Membership Experience

Bangkok , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revamped Thailand Elite Visa program offers a streamlined and extended stay in Thailand. Unlike other visa options with lengthy and strict application processes, US citizens can now more easily acquire membership to Thailand Privilege and obtain the accompanying Elite Visa via Siam Legal International.



In addition to longer stays, Thailand Privilege provides various exclusive benefits designed to enhance the lifestyles and travel experiences of its members within the country. The new privileges include discounts at retail outlets and dining establishments, complimentary hotel stays, financial advisory services, medical care, and more.

The New Thailand Elite Visa Packages

There are four distinct membership options, each with differing visa durations and amounts of benefits.



Thailand Privilege Gold Membership Package

Cost: 900,000 THB

Duration: 5 years

Privilege Points: 20 points annually

2. Thailand Privilege Platinum Membership Package



Primary Applicant Cost: 1,500,000 THB

Additional Applicant Cost: 1,000,000 THB per applicant

Duration: 10 years

Privilege Points: 35 points annually

3. Thailand Privilege Diamond Membership Package



Primary Applicant Cost: 2,500,000 THB

Additional Applicant Cost: 1,500,000 THB

Duration: 15 years

Privilege Points: 55 points annually

4. Thailand Privilege Reserve Membership Package



(Note: Reserve Membership is available by invitation only from Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd.)

Primary Applicant Cost: 5,000,000 THB

Additional Applicant Cost: 2,000,000 THB

Duration: 20+ years

Privilege Points: 120 points annually

Thailand Elite Visa Benefits



Thailand Privilege Card members have access to a range of benefits, including:

5-year multiple-entry visas, renewable depending on membership duration at no additional cost

Up to 1 year of uninterrupted stay in Thailand, reset upon every re-entry

Streamlined application process

No annual fees

Enrollment in the Thailand Privilege Points feature, which provides a yearly allotment of points to be redeemed for a diverse selection of free perks

Option to add family members to the Platinum, Diamond, and Reserve tiers for a reduced price

Option to upgrade membership packages to higher tiers

Travel in and out of the country without needing a re-entry permit

Access to the premium lane at airports for expedited services

Services of an Elite Personal Assistant (EPA) at the airport

24/7 Member Contact Center hotline

Complimentary health check-ups once per membership validity

Complimentary personal accident insurance during the first year of membership

Seasonal gifts and promotional offers

Discounts at restaurant and shopping center chains

Siam Legal and Thailand Privilege Partnership





Siam Legal Thailand, a General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) for the Thailand Elite Visa program in the USA, received the Best Sales Performance Award (Western) in 2024 at the GSSA Awards.

The Thailand Privilege GSSA Awards ceremony took place on March 20, 2024, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. The event recognized organizations for their contributions to the Thailand Privilege Visa Program and shared updates on the latest developments.

This award, given by Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC), highlights Siam Legal's role as a provider of immigration services in Thailand and their commitment to service for Thailand Elite Visa clients in the USA.

Contacting Siam Legal



Prospective Thailand Privilege members can consult Siam Legal International for a smooth application process. With over 20 years of experience and visa professionals fluent in multiple languages, Siam Legal provides free and expert support to Elite Visa applicants.

Applicants can contact Siam Legal to schedule a consultation and get answers to their questions, including which Thailand Privilege membership to apply for. During the meeting, applicants can complete their application with direct GSSA assistance if they have the required documents. Siam Legal’s team will provide the necessary forms, take the applicant’s photo, and photocopy their passport. Once ready, Siam Legal will check for errors or missing documents and submit the application.

Siam Legal aims to minimize the risk of application delays and rejections for Thailand Elite Visa for US citizens, ensuring a smooth application experience.

