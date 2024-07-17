GL Communications Unveils SonetExpert for Comprehensive SONET/SDH Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their solutions for testing Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET) and Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) traffic with the SonetExpert™ platform at speeds up to OC-192/STM-64 networks.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/sonetExpert-unchannelized-analyzer.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL’s SonetExpert™ is capable of SONET/SDH testing up to OC-192/STM-64 networks. With two dedicated ports per hardware unit, multiple units can connect to one PC for increased port density. The hardware control is via a web-based interface accessible from any browser on devices such as PCs, laptops, and tablets. The analyzer supports Bit Error Rate Testing over Raw SONET/SDH testing up to OC-192/STM-64 and various applications such as ATM and PoS for up to OC-12/STM-4 rates.”

SonetExpert™ can perform BER testing over OC-3/STM-1, OC-12/STM-4, OC-48/STM-16, and OC-192/STM-64 SONET/SDH rates, treating the entire OC-3 to OC-192 as a single large pipe. It transmits and analyzes bit patterns for the entire pipe using concatenated STS-3c, STS-12c, STS-48c, and STS-192c signals, allowing for comprehensive testing and qualification of the entire SONET/SDH pipe before delving into the smaller pipes within. Additionally, it supports BER testing over PoS and ATM payloads up to OC-12/STM-4. The platform monitors and reports various SONET/SDH alarms, including Section, Path, Line, and BERT alarms, in real-time, with alarms plotted on a graph for up to seven days of historical data. It also supports alarm generation, error insertion and hardware indications for Loss of Signal and Frames.

PoS/ATM/Raw captured traffic can be analyzed in real-time providing detailed analysis of higher-layer protocols (for PoS and ATM) and decoding SONET/SDH frames on both ports simultaneously. SonetExpert™ captures wirespeed traffic on two ports simultaneously to a file on the hard disk, featuring hardware filtering and timestamping. Captured traffic can be played back from a file on both ports simultaneously. In PoS mode, it captures PPP packets; in ATM mode, it captures ATM cells; and in Raw mode, it captures Raw SONET/SDH frames. The playback capabilities allow for PPP packets, ATM cells, or Raw SONET/SDH frames to be played back on a single port or both ports.

SonetExpert™ analyzes incoming SONET/SDH traffic and displays its structure in an intuitive multicolor graphical interface, highlighting subchannels down to the STS-3 signal. Equipped and unequipped channels are color-coded, and clicking on an equipped channel reveals detailed substructures down to the T1/E1 level, offering a comprehensive overview of the traffic.

In addition to Unchannelized testing, GL also offers the SonetExpert™ Channelized Analyzer for capturing, monitoring, simulating and analyzing protocols over SONET-SDH links, supporting channelized SONET and SDH mapping of T1/E1 payloads. For more details, visit the SonetExpert™ Channelized (SEC) Analyzer webpage.

GL also provides the PacketExpert™ 10GX, a high-speed Ethernet and IP test solution on the same hardware platform, featuring wirespeed BERT, RFC 2544/Y.1564/RFC 6349 tests, packet capture, event-driven triggers, traffic playback, impairment generation, and stacked VLAN/MPLS tests. For more details, visit the PacketExpert™- Multi-Functional Ethernet/IP Test Solution webpage.

