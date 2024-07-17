New York, USA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of ~10% by 2030| DelveInsight

The increasing prevalence of conditions like cancer, diabetes, and obesity is driving the demand for Peptide Therapeutics. Additionally, extensive research efforts, partnerships among healthcare providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic collaborations, are expected to fuel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market.

DelveInsight’s Peptide Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading peptide therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, peptide therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market peptide therapeutics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Peptide Therapeutics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.

In the application segment of the peptide therapeutics market, the gastrointestinal disorders category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable peptide therapeutics companies such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Lilly, GSK, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc., Shire plc, Ferring B.V., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ironwood, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the peptide therapeutics market.

In March 2023, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into a drug discovery collaboration agreement with PeptiDream Inc., to discover and develop novel macrocyclic constrained peptide drugs against multiple targets of Ono's interest.

In December 2023, Ambio, Inc., an innovative biotech company developing novel peptide drugs, biosimilar, bioequivalent, and other complex generic drugs, announced that a generic version of Forteo®1 (teriparatide injection) developed by Ambio and to be marketed and sold by Apotex has been approved by the FDA.

Peptide Therapeutics Overview

Peptide therapeutics have emerged as a promising avenue in modern medicine, offering targeted and potent treatments for a wide array of diseases. These therapeutics are composed of short chains of amino acids, which can mimic naturally occurring peptides in the body or be engineered for specific functions. Their inherent biocompatibility and relatively low toxicity make them attractive candidates for drug development. Peptides exhibit a remarkable ability to interact with biological targets with high specificity, enabling precise modulation of cellular processes. From controlling inflammation and regulating metabolic pathways to targeting cancer cells, peptide therapeutics hold immense potential in revolutionizing healthcare by offering tailored solutions with minimal side effects.

Moreover, advancements in peptide synthesis techniques and drug delivery systems have further fueled the growth of this field. With innovative strategies such as peptide conjugation, nanoparticle encapsulation, and peptide mimetics, researchers can enhance the stability, bioavailability, and targeting efficiency of peptide drugs. This has opened doors to the development of novel treatments for conditions that were previously challenging to address. As research continues to unravel the intricate biology of peptides and their therapeutic applications, the future holds exciting possibilities for leveraging these molecules to tackle some of the most pressing medical challenges of our time.





Peptide Therapeutics Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the peptide therapeutics Market, primarily driven by factors such as heightened awareness about peptide therapeutic products, increasing demand for diagnostics in cancer and other illnesses, and the flourishing biotechnology sector. Additionally, the region's market growth is fueled by the growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes.

In 2021, the American Cancer Society estimated approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from 2021, around 1,752,735 new cancer cases were reported in 2019. In 2020, the National Cancer Institute estimated around 1,806,590 new cancer cases in the US, with prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer comprising 43% of male cases, and breast, lung, and colorectal cancer making up 50% of female cases. CDC data from 2021 revealed around 28.7 million diabetes cases in the US in 2019, with an additional 96 million people having prediabetic conditions, as reported by the CDC in 2022.

Moreover, the increasing number of peptide therapeutics approvals in the region, such as the FDA's approval of GATTEX® (teduglutide) in May 2019 for children aged 1 year and older with short bowel syndrome, is expected to further stimulate peptide therapeutics market growth.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The peptide therapeutics market has been witnessing significant growth and evolving dynamics in recent years. Peptide therapeutics, which are short chains of amino acids, hold immense potential in treating a wide range of diseases due to their specificity, efficacy, and relatively low toxicity compared to traditional drugs. The market dynamics are influenced by several factors, including advancements in peptide synthesis technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for personalized medicine.

One of the key drivers of the peptide therapeutics market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Peptide-based drugs offer targeted therapy with minimal side effects, making them an attractive option for the treatment of these conditions. Additionally, the growing aging population worldwide is fueling the demand for innovative therapies, further driving market growth.

Advancements in peptide synthesis technologies have also played a crucial role in shaping the peptide therapeutics market dynamics. Improved methods for peptide synthesis, purification, and formulation have enabled the development of novel peptide drugs with enhanced stability, bioavailability, and therapeutic efficacy. This has expanded the scope of peptide therapeutics beyond traditional peptide hormones to include peptides for targeting specific disease pathways and molecular targets.

Moreover, the shift towards personalized medicine has opened up new opportunities for peptide therapeutics. Peptides can be designed to target specific molecular signatures or biomarkers associated with individual patients' diseases, allowing for tailored treatment approaches. This personalized approach not only improves therapeutic outcomes but also reduces the risk of adverse reactions, leading to increased adoption of peptide-based drugs in clinical practice.

However, despite the promising growth prospects, the peptide therapeutics market also faces challenges such as high manufacturing costs, regulatory hurdles, and limited oral bioavailability of peptide drugs. Overcoming these challenges will require continued investment in research and development, as well as collaboration between industry stakeholders to drive innovation and ensure the successful translation of peptide-based therapies from bench to bedside. Overall, the peptide therapeutics market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing disease burden, and the shift towards personalized medicine.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Peptide Therapeutics Market CAGR ~5% Key Peptide Therapeutics Companies AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Lilly, GSK, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc., Shire plc, Ferring B.V., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ironwood, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others

Peptide Therapeutics Market Assessment

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Branded and Generic Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Application: Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancer, and Others Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Peptide Therapeutics Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Peptide Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

