Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 1.39 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 2.56%

The Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.08 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.39 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.56% during the projected period.





Preeclampsia, also known as toxemia, is a rapidly progressing disease characterized by elevated blood pressure and a high protein level in the urine of expectant mothers. The rates of maternal and perinatal illness and death among women in both industrialized and developing nations are being accelerated by this pregnancy-related hypertension disorder. Preeclampsia diagnostics uses a variety of tests and instruments to help doctors detect and treat the condition in pregnant patients. These diagnostic methods help in the prompt detection, observation, and assessment of the severity of the problem. The only available treatment for preeclampsia is the current delivery method, which significantly contributes to the issues with premature deliveries, neonatal mortality, and perinatal mortality. The identification tests for preeclampsia will help to lower the number of maternal and neonatal mortality. Preeclampsia has gained more attention as a result of recent initiatives by patient advocacy organizations and welfare societies. Given the significant lack of testing for preeclampsia diagnosis, this remains an essential component with attractive development opportunities for new test generation. To stimulate growth in the market, new test development and increased research are being conducted to identify biomarkers of preeclampsia. However, preeclampsia in pregnant women is difficult to detect because a single raised blood pressure is insufficient. Many expectant women remained unsure about the term "preeclampsia" and its hazards, despite its rising prevalence.

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The blood tests segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of test type, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into blood tests and urine analysis. Among these, the blood tests segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. Blood tests can identify conditions linked to elevated blood pressure brought on by pregnancy by using markers such as placental growth factor and soluble FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1. Moreover, by facilitating remote laboratory testing and centralized analysis, blood-based diagnostics improve diagnostic similarity across different healthcare facilities.

The consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into instruments and consumables. Among these, the consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. Consumables include reagents, kits, and other disposable products that are necessary to perform any preeclampsia diagnostic test. Additionally, because reusable equipment has practical limitations, single-use consumables are often required for consistent and hygienic testing. Reagent vendors and instrument manufacturers can also benefit from consistent income streams because these products are consumable.

The hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end users, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the estimated period. The segmental growth is due to the rise in in-hospital visits from patients with toxemia. A growing number of hospitals in emerging countries with stronger healthcare facilities and increased hospitalization rates are also expected to be the main drivers of division expansion.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market over the forecast period. Strong R&D capabilities, high levels of maternal health awareness, and an advanced healthcare system are major factors in the region's dominant position. Effective collaborations among academic institutions, healthcare providers, and corporate executives facilitate North America's faster adoption of state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies. Because preeclampsia prevalence is on the rise, large diagnostics companies are heavily represented in this region, and medical costs are high.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. The rise in demand can be attributed to several factors, including rising healthcare spending, increased awareness of maternal health issues, and the growth of healthcare infrastructure in the countries in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Roche Diagnostic, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, The Progenix Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer AG, Quidel Corporation, Brahms GmbH, and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher's immunoassays for assessing preeclampsia risk were approved by the FDA. Preeclampsia risk assessment and clinical management will be aided by these immunoassays, which are the first to be cleared by the FDA and designated as breakthroughs. This represents a major advancement in the treatment of this serious pregnancy condition.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global preeclampsia diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

Blood Tests

Urine Analysis

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



