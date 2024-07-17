Toll Brothers Wins Multiple Awards, including Home of the Year, for Architecture and Interior Design at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company was honored with the coveted Home of the Year Award, seven Grand Awards, and 28 Merit Awards at the annual Gold Nugget Awards, one of the home building industry’s most prestigious national competitions. The Gold Nugget Awards honor architectural design and planning excellence and draw entries from throughout the United States and abroad.



The awards are presented at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference (PCBC), the official event of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, to showcase the most exciting trends in design, planning, and building. The awards span 60+ categories in home and community design. Winners were chosen from over 675 entries by a judging panel of industry professionals nationwide.

The Sunburst home design in Sereno Canyon by Toll Brothers in Scottsdale, Arizona was honored with the esteemed Home of the Year Grand Award. Toll Brothers won seven additional Grand Awards for its homes and communities in California, Arizona, Washington, and Texas in the following categories:

Toll Brothers communities nationwide were also honored with 28 Merit Awards in multiple categories including masterplan community, multi-family community, single-family home design, interior merchandising, indoor/outdoor lifestyle, community amenity, and landscape architecture.

“We are thrilled to have multiple Toll Brothers homes and communities nationwide recognized for these prestigious design awards that set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers in the West.

“It is exciting to see the incredible response to our Sereno Canyon community in Scottsdale and for our new Sunburst model home to be honored as the Home of the Year,” added Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “This gorgeous home was designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining in a stunning Sonoran Desert setting in the heart of Scottsdale.”

The Sunburst model home in the Toll Brothers Estate Collection in Sereno Canyon features an impressive 5,547 square feet of luxury living with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car split garage with 360-degree mountain views. Serving as the newest model in the esteemed Sereno Canyon master-planned community, this home showcases a dual-island kitchen, private prep kitchen, and showstopping resort-style backyard with an expansive pool, inset fire feature, and gourmet outdoor kitchen.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

