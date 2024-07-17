Global Dynamic RAM Market Size To Worth USD 304.78 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 9.82%

New York, United States , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dynamic RAM Market Size is to Grow from USD 119.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 304.78 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.82% during the projected period.





One type of random-access memory that stores each piece of data in a different capacitor inside an integrated circuit is called dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). The two states of a capacitor charged and discharged are utilized to symbolize the two values of a bit, which are typically referred to as 0 and 1. If the charge in the capacitor is not regularly recharged, the information will ultimately fade since capacitors leak charge. Unlike SRAM and other static memory, it is a dynamic memory due to this refresh need. The market for dynamic random-access memory is primarily driven by the development of smart cities. The purpose of smart cities is to improve the efficiency of urban services by integrating IoT and ICT into the municipal infrastructure. It is expected that more cutting-edge infrastructure, buildings, and other structures will be planned, designed, and built as a result of this. DRAM is also expected to be used in the creation of several Internet of Things and other smart city projects. DRAM demand will thus rise as a result of the growing number of new buildings being built under smart city initiatives around the world. However, customers' desire for smartphones and tablets has declined, especially for the higher-end models. This decline might have resulted from consumers' desire to spend less on luxuries and give priority to necessities. It is predicted that this will lower the market's demand for DRAMs.

Global Dynamic RAM Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Architecture (DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, DDR2, and Others), By Applications (Smartphone/Tablets, PC/Laptop, Data Centres, Graphics, Consumer Products, Automotive, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The DDR4 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global dynamic RAM market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the architecture, the global dynamic RAM market is divided into DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, DDR2, and others. Among these, the DDR4 segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global dynamic RAM market during the projected timeframe. A few factors propelling the DDR4 memory module segment ahead include rising data traffic and storage needs across a range of applications, including computers, cellphones, servers, and so forth. DDR memory is used by computers as a temporary data storage device.

The smartphones/tablets segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global dynamic RAM market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global dynamic RAM market is divided into smartphones/tablets, PCs/laptops, data centers, graphics, consumer products, automotive, and others. Among these, the smartphone/tablet segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global dynamic RAM market during the projected timeframe. The emergence of new technologies has expanded the possibilities of memory by providing higher data storage capacities at a far lower cost than the silicon chips found in many popular consumer electronics items, such as tablets and mobile phones.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global dynamic RAM market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global dynamic RAM market over the forecast period. During the assessment period, Asia Pacific is expected to have a dominant market share of DRAM. The continuous growth of the semiconductor sector is responsible for this increase. Regional suppliers are expected to enter the Asia Pacific market as a result of the growing government backing in several emerging nations, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India. By exporting their products all over the world and increasing their production capabilities, these companies are anticipated to increase their global footprint.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global dynamic RAM market during the projected timeframe. The North American DRAM industry is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the rapidly expanding automotive sector. DRAM production in the United States is probably going to be fueled by the growing need for ADAS and self-driving car systems in the country. Modern CPUs with considerable speed and memory are needed for these systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dynamic RAM market include GSI Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alliance Memory Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Micron declared that it will invest USD 3.7 billion in Japan for new DRAM chips.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Dynamic RAM market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dynamic RAM Market, By Architecture

DDR3

DDR4

DDR5

DDR2

Others

Global Dynamic RAM Market, By Application

Smartphone/Tablets

PC/Laptop

Data Centers

Graphics

Consumer Products

Automotive

Others

Global Dynamic RAM Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



