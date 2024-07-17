LBMC Expands Consulting and Business Intelligence Practice with Leading Experts in Healthcare AI and Data Strategy

Nashville, Tenn., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Consulting and Business Intelligence Practice with the addition of two distinguished experts, Matt Cybulsky, Ph.D., and Dr. Charlie Apigian, Ph.D. This strategic expansion empowers LBMC to guide CEOs in defining their data strategies, accelerating their AI journey, and ensuring business growth with a robust data infrastructure, delivering cutting-edge solutions and transformative results across multiple industries.

Strategic Expansion with AI Expertise

“In this era of unprecedented change, it’s vital to have experts who can empower clients as they evolve. The addition of Matt and Charlie to our Consulting and Business Intelligence practice underscores LBMC’s commitment to deliver evolving service and provide solutions for our clients. By integrating advanced AI technologies, we can analyze complex data sets more efficiently, provide deeper insights, and create innovative applications tailored to our clients' needs. This not only enhances our service offerings but also positions our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape," said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.

Enhancing Value to Healthcare Clients Through AI and Value-based Care Innovation

Dr. Matt Cybulsky joins LBMC as Practice Leader for Healthcare AI and Value-based Care Innovation. He brings a wealth of experience in digital health, innovation, go-to-market strategies, and value-based care initiatives, which combined with his expertise in human influence, positions LBMC at the forefront of an evolving healthcare market.

Dr. Cybulsky’s offerings include:

AI and Advanced Data Platforms for Value-based Care Readiness : Leveraging artificial intelligence and cutting-edge data platforms to prepare healthcare organizations for value-based care, ensuring they can deliver high-quality care while optimizing financial performance.

: Leveraging artificial intelligence and cutting-edge data platforms to prepare healthcare organizations for value-based care, ensuring they can deliver high-quality care while optimizing financial performance. Digital Health Technology and AI Vendor Selection: Advising healthcare providers in identifying and selecting the right digital health technologies and AI vendors, ensuring that chosen technologies align with the organization's processes and enhance operational efficiency.

Advising healthcare providers in identifying and selecting the right digital health technologies and AI vendors, ensuring that chosen technologies align with the organization's processes and enhance operational efficiency. Go-to-Market Strategy: Devising effective strategies for technology companies to penetrate the healthcare market, helping them successfully introduce their AI and digital health products to healthcare providers.

Devising effective strategies for technology companies to penetrate the healthcare market, helping them successfully introduce their AI and digital health products to healthcare providers. AI Strategies for Change Management: Creating and executing strategies to facilitate change management, ensuring that healthcare staff adopt and effectively use new technologies, maximizing the investment and improving patient outcomes.

Creating and executing strategies to facilitate change management, ensuring that healthcare staff adopt and effectively use new technologies, maximizing the investment and improving patient outcomes. Product Innovation, Design, and Value-based Pricing Strategies: Leading projects that result in significant cost savings and improved patient outcomes, creating innovative solutions tailored to client needs, enhancing the overall efficiency and profitability of organizations.

An award-winning author and the host of the Ionian Consulting acclaimed industry podcast, The Digital Healthcare Roundtable, Dr. Cybulsky regularly engages with the top minds in healthcare on trends, strategies, and innovations in the digital health space.

“Matt’s strategic leadership and innovative approaches make him an invaluable asset to healthcare leaders seeking impactful change,” said Jon Hilton, Shareholder-in-Charge, LBMC Consulting & Business Intelligence.

“His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our firm’s consulting capabilities and set us apart in the industry.”

Empowering Clients with Advanced Data & AI Strategies

Dr. Charlie Apigian joins LBMC as the firm’s leader of Data & AI Strategy. Apigian’s experience as a data scientist, innovator, and strategist to business leaders in data and AI, bolsters LBMC's commitment to accelerating businesses on their AI journey, grounded in a robust data infrastructure. An award-winning AI leader and published author, Dr. Apigian is adept at tackling complex and strategic challenges, helping clients use data to achieve their goals.

Dr. Apigian’s key differentiators include:

Data Culture Transformation: Transforming a company's data culture to become data-focused, guiding technology teams to engage in data storytelling, ensuring data is used purposefully and effectively rather than for its own sake.

Transforming a company's data culture to become data-focused, guiding technology teams to engage in data storytelling, ensuring data is used purposefully and effectively rather than for its own sake. Data Storytelling: Bringing data to life for companies, enabling them to tell actionable stories, to optimize operations, reduce losses, and enhance profitability by making data understandable and impactful.

Bringing data to life for companies, enabling them to tell actionable stories, to optimize operations, reduce losses, and enhance profitability by making data understandable and impactful. AI and Data Strategy: Assessing a company's current use of AI and data, understanding their goals, and developing a strategic roadmap to achieve those goals by maximizing the company’s AI and data potential.

Assessing a company's current use of AI and data, understanding their goals, and developing a strategic roadmap to achieve those goals by maximizing the company’s AI and data potential. AI/Machine Learning Implementation: Building and deploying advanced AI and machine learning models to forecast key business metrics such as sales, demand, inventory, and downtime, and implementing generative AI to accelerate a company's AI journey.

An advisor in Data and AI strategy, Dr. Apigian is also an educator, speaker, and a community leader well-versed in a strategic approach in using data to solve real-world problems. His extensive background in teaching and practicing data science, via tools such as Python and various BI and analytics platforms, equips him to provide unparalleled guidance to clients. Dr. Apigian’s numerous accolades include Nashville Post IT in Charge, Nashville Technology Council Data Scientist of the Year, and Nashville Technology Council IT Community Leader of the Year.

“Charlie’s expertise in data and AI strategy will significantly enhance our ability to develop forward-thinking strategies for our clients,” said Meade. “His insights will empower our clients to harness the full potential of their data, driving efficiency and strategic growth.”

Click here to learn more about data strategies and business intelligence.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

Attachment